Conservationists, tour operators launch Murchison Falls fun run

To them by having more people knowledgeable about nature and tourism, they are garnering a more formidable mass to protect Murchison falls from future attack.

The arrangement is expected to be funded by proceeds from the annual “Murchison Falls Fun Run” to be pioneered on March 22.

By EVE MUGANGA

The Association of Uganda Tour Operators (AUTO) has moved to set up a Natural Heritage Conservation Fund, to insulate Murchison Falls from future attack.

Parliament late last year pronounced itself on the proposed construction of a Power dam at Uhuru falls adjacent to the strongest falls along River Nile, stopping the project in favour of tourism heritage around the park.

In the same vain Parliament mid last year passed the Uganda Wild Life Act, putting tougher punitive measures against individuals and groups trading in wild life, to protect the country’s tourism sector.

AUTO Chairman, Mr Everest Kayondo told journalists on Friday that the fund is meant to ensure communities around national parks, cultural sites and other tourism destinations have an income, to form basis for protection of such heritage centers. He said this during the launch of the Murchison run at Ibamba restaurant in Kampala.

"The run is going to be both fan and academic, we are going to run and learn about the need to protect nature,” said Mr Kayondo.

