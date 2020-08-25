Cooks at COVID-19 quarantine centre in Amuru strike

By CISSY MAKUMBI

AMURU- Cooks attached to Pabbo Quarantine Centre, in Amuru District are on strike following the delayed payment of their wages.

The four cooks say that they have not been paid for the last two months.

Each cook is supposed to earn Shs20, 000 every day.

“We are equally under quarantine here. If we are not paid, how are we expected to feed our family members at home?’’ one of the striking cooks who preferred anonymity to speak freely said.

By mid-day on Monday, 62 people who are under quarantine at the centre had not received breakfast since the cooks had downed their tools.

Mr Osborn Geoffrey Oceng, the chairperson of the COVID-19 Task Force in the district told Daily Monitor that they are engaging the cooks to ensure that they resume work.

“We are requesting them to work for more two weeks as we look for the money. Communication to the National Task force has not yielded results,’’ he said.

According to the District Health Officer, Dr Patrick Odong Olwedo, the majority of the people at the quarantine centre are not residents of the area.

He said most of them are business people from the central, eastern and western regions.

He said others are from Kenya and Tanzania.

“Unlike in other quarantine centres in other districts, where relatives of those under quarantine are tasked to provide food to their relatives, in Amuru it’s impossible. Failure to provide food at the centre, means that those who are under quarantine might escape to look for food,” he said.

Amuru District chairman Mr Michael Lakony said that the Shs165 million which was sent to the district from the National COVID-19 Task Force was spent in May and since then, no extra money has been sent to the district.