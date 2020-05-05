Corona food scam: 4 OPM officials released on bail

By EPHRAIM KASOZI

Court has ordered the release of four senior officials in the Office of the Prime Minister (OPM) who are on remand on charges of fraudulent procurement of relief food for people affected by the Covid-19 pandemic.

Buganda Road Magistrate’s Court ordered Kigo and Kitalya prisons to release the four accused persons who have been on remand for more than two weeks.

The suspects are Permanent Secretary Christine Guwatudde Kintu, Mr Joel Wanjala (Under Secretary and accounting officer), Mr Martin Owor (head of Covid-19 food relief procurement), and Mr Fred Lutimba, the assistant commissioner in charge of procurement.

“The accused persons have a right to bail, they are presumed innocent until proved guilty and their sureties are substantial. It is speculative for the State to assert that the applicants will interfere with the witnesses,” Grade One Magistrate Doreen Karungi ruled.

She ordered each suspect to deposit Shs3m while their sureties signed a bond of Shs20m each (not cash). They were also ordered to deposit their passports in court. They appeared via video conferencing technology and were represented by lawyers MacDusman Kabega, Fred Muwema, Medard Sseggona, Evans Ochieng, and Joseph Kyazze.

The State was represented by Assistant Director of Public Prosecutions, Ms Josephine Namatovu, who vainly objected to the application.

The four officials were arraigned in court on April 14 and charged with colluding to commit a fraudulent practice by inflating prices of Covid-19 food.

Background

Prosecution alleges that between March 31 and April 8 at the OPM in Kampala, the suspects colluded to commit fraudulent procurement of relief food by inflating prices offered by the suppliers.

They were arrested by State House Anti-corruption Unit on orders of President Museveni who demanded a special investigation into the Covid-19 food procurement process.

This followed accusations that the accounting officers were turning away suppliers who were offering lower prices for beans and maize flour and opting for those with higher prices.

“The President directed us to investigate allegations of inflated prices of Covid-19 relief food. We got evidence that the officials were inflating figures......We also noticed that the officers had refused to award tenders to those willing to supply government at lower prices. The low price suppliers had the capacity to supply government but they were denied contracts,” Col Edith Nakalema, the head of State House Anti-Corruption Unit, told the media last month.