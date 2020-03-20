Coronavirus: What you need to work from home

By Elizabeth Kamurungi & Tonny Abet

As the coronavirus pandemic continues to alter different aspects of life, the working dynamics have not been spared.

Following the partial lockdown instituted by President Museveni on Wednesday as well as preventive guidelines issued by the Ministry of Health among them social distancing, working from home, also known as remote working, has become an inevitable trend for some Ugandans.

Companies such as Twitter, Amazon, and Facebook asked their staff to work from home and some companies in Uganda are considering the same while others will reduce numbers in offices by asking others to work remotely.

Mr James Ebitu, the Permanent Secretary of Ministry of Gender Labour and Social Development, said it is not clear yet how many Ugandans can work from home but estimates place the number at less than 10 per cent (2.2 million people of 22 million).

“For an economy that is not electronic, it is very difficult to handle such a situation where people should work away from offices. If we were using e-governance, we would have managed at least. If you look at most offices, you still find people moving with papers all over,” Mr Ebitu said.

He also expressed concern over the effect this would have on productivity due to what he termed as “poor work culture” among some Ugandans.

Mr Moses Ssesanga, the head of human resource at Nation Media Group-Uganda, says for those working remotely for the first time, discipline and following a routine will help in getting work done.

“The best thing to do is that as much as possible keep the routine, when you wake up, have the mindset that you are going to work, the moment you wake up and think that it is an extended day, it is going to be an extended day, a holiday. Actually I would advise that you even dress up,” he said.

He added: “Get in touch with your colleagues… create some kind of conferencing, like you are in an office and know that I am going to do this….”

Mr Tim Katuramu, a graphics designer who works from home, said the relaxed environment at home requires one to have the discipline to follow through with deadlines, even without supervision.

For categories that can work from home, one will need facilities such as a computer, internet, electricity and other tools specific to ones’ trade.

Mr Frank Mugabi, the communications officer at the Ministry of Gender, Labour and Social Development, said organisations should be set to carry out work even in such conditions by availing facilities required by employees to deliver from home, “for example modems”.

Mr Ssesanga said employees should utilise available resources.

“If you have a phone you have a computer, a smartphone has a capacity sometimes bigger than some laptops. That is a tool, it can do a lot, we don’t even use a fifth of it,” he said.

Dr Fred Muhumuza, an economist, said the trend could be hindered by challenges such as limited access to internet.

He said majority of businesses in Uganda do not require the use of internet, adding that this trend of working from home might reduce productivity.

Mr Katuramu spends approximately 20 to 40 GB of data, translating to about Shs50,000-Shs100,000 a month.

Ms Joan Salmon, a journalist currently working from home, spends data worth about Shs5,000 per day on research, which she says is “a deep dive into someone’s pocket”.

Some internet service providers have, however, responded to the need by offering specified products for this period.

MTN launched a work from home bundle that lasts between 9am and 5pm.

One will also need to have money on mobile transfer systems to enable them access services online when at home. MTN yesterday released a statement subsidising tariffs on money transfer services.

The statement indicates that there will be no charge for all MoMo pay transactions and no charges on transactions less than Shs30,000.

Mr Katuramu said electricity blackouts force him to push his work, which affects his desired timelines. Sometimes, he is forced to move to places with electricity.

Security at home

“One thing you have got to mind is that hackers are also aware that people are working from home and security is an issue so you have got to be mindful of these things,” Mr Moses Ssesanga, the Head of Human Resource at Nation Media Group-Uganda, said.

“At the work place, that (security) is provided for. Even at home these protocols need to be taken into consideration,” Mr Frank Mugabi, the communications officer at the Ministry of Gender, Labour and Social Development, said.

Mr Mugabi said the ministry of Labour would issue guidelines for employers and employees on how to approach the possibility of working from home.

20 million workforce not ready to work from home - Labour ministry

Mr Ebitu cited groups such as boda boda riders, taxi drivers, teachers, and doctors, adding that the whole idea of working from home is going to have a big effect on the country’s economy.

He said the main idea of telling people to work from home is meant to reduce congestion.

“As a worker, you should come up with mechanisms so that even when you are home, you can deliver,” Mr Ebitu said.

“If a building has more than 500 people, then it means that as an employer, you are risking lives of so many people. You need to make others go, retaining only the crucial ones,” he said.

“As an employer you should consider sending some employees for leave if they had not yet got. They can also make other employees work from home,” Mr Ebitu added.

Minister responds

Mr Mwesigwa Rukutana, the Minister of State for Labour, Employment and Industrial relations at MGLSD, said the ministry will not allow employers to use the coronavirus scare as a means to disadvantage workers.

“We are coming up with a policy that eliminates excuses of coronavirus as a reason to terminate an employee without going through normal procedure. Employers must give us notice as ministry of Labour, and we will examine the reasons and we agree on the terms,” he said.

The minister added that: “If it is for credible reasons, there are some compensations that the employer must give the employee. However, it is mandatory that every employee has a contract or appointment letter and it is from this that we will be able to defend the employers.”

He said the ministry will only protect those who have contracts. “We understand that with rampant unemployment, many people don’t have contracts but the law must be complied with,” he added.

Mr Ramathan Ggoobi, an economist at Makerere University Business School, told Daily Monitor in an interview yesterday that Uganda economy can not be run from home.

“Forty-six per cent of Ugandan GDP is generated by informal sector. Nine in 10 of the people generating the said percentage have businesses that are not registered and they do not have access to internet,” Mr Ggoobi said.

The economist said the mobile money charges are too high for them to make transactions without using direct cash.

National Information Technology Authority

Although all ministries, departments and agencies (MDAs) have internet access and possess various computing devices, the proportion of employees that routinely use computers is just more than one third of the total MDA workforce (37 per cent), while the proportion that routinely use the internet is less than a quarter (22.5 per cent).

This is according to latest data from National Information Technology Authority.

The low levels of routine are resulting from the lack of adequate ICT skills and knowledge among employees that would enable them to effectively use computers and the internet.

The proportion of local government employees that routinely use computers is only 3.3 per cent, while the proportion that routinely use the Internet is 1.7 per cent.

These figures hint that the performance of these employees would be worse in the situation of work from home, where their work will be majorly done online.

Electricity

According to information from Ministry of Energy and Mineral Development, only 28 per cent of Ugandans have access to electricity.