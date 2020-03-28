Coronavirus: Health Ministry to use MPs’ ambulances

By Moses Kyeyune

KAMPALA- The Ministry of Health has asked Members of Parliament, who bought ambulances for their respective constituencies, to make them available as the war against Covid-19 intensifies.

In a March 26, 2020, letter to the Clerk to Parliament, Ms Jane Kibirige, the Permanent Secretary of the ministry, Dr Diana Atwine said that the ambulances will be used to supplement government efforts to trace and evacuate suspected Covid-19 patients to nearest treatment centres.

“Due to the outbreak of the Covid-19 in Uganda, the Ministry Of Health requests members of Parliament through your office to avail their ambulances stationed in the different constituencies across the country to supplement government efforts tracing and evacuating suspected cases to nearest treatment centres,” Dr Atwine’s letter reads in part.

Ms Kibirige said MPs who are willing to surrender their ambulances should contact Ms James Tukahirwa, the chief transport officer Ministry of Health for further information.

The number of people who have tested positive for coronavirus (Covid-19), in Uganda jumped from 18 to 23 after 5 people tested positive on Friday.

In 2018, this Daily Monitor how MPs were helping the “sick” ministry, to offer a public good through the provision of ambulances.

