Coronavirus: How do you report a case?

By Elizabeth Kamurungi

The Ministry of Health has publicised two toll free numbers that the public can use to report any suspected case of coronavirus. A caller, who preferred anonymity, explained to us her experience when she called the lines after developing Covid-19 related symptoms.

After being on hold for five minutes on one of the numbers (0800100066), she called the other line (0800203033), which was answered in 11 seconds.

Caller: My name is Joan (not real name), I was told I can call this number to find out anything about the coronavirus.

Ministry of Health: What is your full name and where are you calling from?

Caller: I am calling from Kampala (caller also gives the other name)

Ministry of Health: Can you please give me your contact?

(Caller provides her phone number)

Advertisement

Caller: I have developed a sore throat with a running nose and cough.

Ministry of Health: Have you travelled outside the country recently or been in contact with anyone who recently travelled?

Caller: No, I last travelled in December.

Ministry of Health: Have you seen a doctor yet?

Caller: No, I have just taken some tablets for flu.

Ministry of Health: Joan, Currently, we do not have a confirmed case of coronavirus in Uganda and the virus is spread through contact from one infected person to another. There are people who are really sure that they have travelled or have been near someone who had travelled, if not, we are requesting that you see a doctor first and have some medication prescribed. If it persists, please communicate with us.

Caller: So will I just be testing for flu or the virus?

Ministry of Health: Go to a genuine health facility.

Explain to the doctor what you are feeling and he will know what to do, maybe check your temperature. If it persists and makes you really weak then you let us know.

Caller: So how do I get to the hospital?

Ministry of Health: If you do not have a car, you can hire one or use a boda boda but wear a mask because you do not know exactly what it is. It is better to avoid taxis because there you will be with many people.