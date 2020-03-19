Coronavirus: Kyambogo University Guild elections postponed

Kyambogo University Students Guild Elections which were supposed to be held on Thursday, have been suspended indefinitely.

A statement issued by Mildred Tibananuka, the Kyambogo University Dean of students on Wednesday, says that the elections will be held on a future date which she did not specify.

According to Ms Tibananuka, the elections which were were suspended following President Museveni’s Wednesday directive to close all schools and tertiary institutions following the outbreak of the Coronavirus.

“All inconveniences this may cause are highly regretted,” Ms Mildred Tibananuka, said.

The elections were initially supposed to be held on March 10 March but were postponed to March 17 because the printing of ballot papers had delayed.

The Vice-Chancellor, Prof Elly Katunguka again extended the elections to March 19 because some candidates had not adhered to the electoral guidelines when they submitted ballot paper photos that had symbols of political parties and movements they support.