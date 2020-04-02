Coronavirus: People with heart disease at higher risk

By TONNY ABET

Health experts at the Ministry of Health has warned that people who are suffering from heart disease face higher risk of contracting Covid-19.

Dr Diana Atwine, a health expert and permanent secretary at Ministry of Health, said there is increasing evidence that the said group are abnormally affected.

“Myocarditis has been documented as one of the commonest complication of Covid-19. Therefore, those with heart disease have higher risk also,” she said in a tweet.

Myocarditis manifests with weakening of the heart, which can lead to heart failure, abnormal heartbeat and sudden death, according to experts. Its symptoms are chest pain, abnormal heartbeat and shortness of breath.

The warning comes at a time when country is reporting more cases in amid intensified move to trace Dubai returnees, who make the largest portion of those infected, and remain hiding in communities.

Dr Joshua Musinguzi, the Aids Control Programme Manager, however, says everyone is at risk.

“Whether it is someone living with HIV or other diseases, a child or adult, they are all at risk,” he said.

“People should follow guidelines and protect themselves from contracting the infection,” he told Daily Monitor earlier last week in telephone interview.

Other risk factors

About 80 per cent of those who died were above the age of 60 and 75 per cent of them had pre-existing health conditions such as cardiovascular diseases and diabetes, according to data from China’s National Health Commission (NHC).

However, according to World health Organisation global situation Report of January 27, the disease kills even younger people.

“Median age of cases detected outside of China is 45 years, ranging from two to 74 years,” the report showed. In the report, up to 71 per cent of cases were male.

Background

The country yesterday reported 11 new cases. Two of the 11 cases got infected by coming into contact with those who were positive and in community.

The country has so far done 1,271 tests with 44 total cases confirmed.

This puts the rate of detecting positive cases at three people for every 100 people tested.

