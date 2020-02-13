By Jessica Sabano

Three Chinese nationals have been isolated in Seeta-Mukono for monitoring, shortly after returning from China as precautionary measures, following the ministry directive on Coronavirus.

The affected Chinese, all employees of China Star Company returned to the country recently.

They are part of 220 travellers who have been isolated in different parts of the country. The move is a preventive measure against the spread of the virus that has ravaged China and been confirmed in other countries.

The isolation takes two weeks after which if there are no symptoms, the isolated person is allowed to interact freely.

However, their confinement left several of their co-workers in panic.

Mr Emmanuel Ainebyoona, the Ministry of Health spokesperson said that they are closely monitoring all travellers from China, the origin of coronavirus and other countries affected.

"Anyone who returns to Uganda from China or any other affected country is supposed to be put under mandatory confinement of at least 14 days just for observation. It doesn’t necessarily mean that they have to show any signs or symptoms of the virus. The management of China Star Factory just confined three Chinese who had returned from China following the Ministry’s directive but there is no cause for alarm. They are part of the group that’s being monitored by the ministry," Mr Ainebyona said.



On Monday, Ugandans including the UNAIDS Executive Director, Ms Winnie Byanyima, used various social media platforms to accuse Health ministry officials of taking the coronavirus threat lightly by failing to thoroughly screen people who visit Uganda, to identify those who could be infected.

However, Mr Ainebyona said that they installed a scanner at Entebbe Airport which checks the temperature of all travellers whether from China or any other country.

He said their surveillance team only isolates people with high temperatures for further attention.

The virus officially named COVID-19 –that emerged in central China at the end of last year has so far killed more than 1,300 people and spread around the world.

Latest figures from China show there are nearly 60,000 people infected in the country.

Outside mainland China, there have been at least 565 infections reported in around 30 locations. There have been two deaths, one in the Philippines and the other in Hong Kong.

