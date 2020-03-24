Coronavirus: Three MPs banned from Parliament

By Moses Kyeyune

The Speaker of Parliament, Ms Rebecca Kadaga Tuesday banned three members of Parliament (MPs), who recently travelled to the United Arab Emirates (Dubai), from accessing the House for the next 30 days.

The politicians are; Makindye Ssabagabo MP, Mr Emmanuel Ssempala Kigozi; Lwengo Woman MP, Ms Cissy Namujju and Nakifuma County MP, Mr Robert Kafeero Sekitoleko.

Ms Kadaga said the MPs violated the Presidential guidelines that were issued last week, to control the spread of coronavirus.

The Ministry of Health last night asked all people who travelled to Dubai in the past two weeks, to report to them for help.