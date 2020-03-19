Coronavirus myths you should not fall for

By Norbert Atukunda

Alcohol

Some taxi drivers were on Tuesday pictured using lemon and alcohol as sanitisers against coronavirus.

“They tell us that alcohol can be used as a sanitiser, meaning if I take alcohol, I am on a safer side,” a taxi driver in Kampala, who only identified himself as Moses, said.

However, Dr Julius Lutwama, the deputy director of Uganda Virus Research Institute (UVRI), dismissed the theory, saying alcohol kills a person not the virus. Dr Lutwama said one should use a sanitiser to clean their hands but in case it is not available, one should wash the hands using soap and water as a preventive measure.

He added that lemon is not a proven preventer of coronavirus and should not be relied on.

Africans’ immunity

Another myth is that Africans are immune to coronavirus. However, Dr Julius Lutwama, the deputy director of the Uganda Virus Research Institute, dismissed the assertion.

He said if this was the case, then indigenous citizens of Tanzania, Kenya, Rwanda and DR Congo would not have acquired coronavirus.

“Africans are not immune to coronavirus. We even do not know what will happen if more Africans get sick. We are not immune,” Dr Lutwama said yesterday.

Protective masks

Epidemiologists and infectious diseases experts have been at pain to emphasise against the scramble for face masks in recent weeks. They say the surgical masks can only minimise the spread of infection from one person to another.

Dr Ruth Jane Aceng, the minister of Health, said there is no need to wear medical masks if one does not have respiratory symptoms such as cough, sneezing or running nose.