Coronavirus unavoidable, let’s prepare for it - WHO

By Tonny Abet

The World Health Organisation (WHO) Representative to Uganda, Dr Yonas Tegegn Woldemariam, has warned the country to be on higher alert following confirmed cases of coronavirus in neighbouring DR Congo and Kenya.

“From what I have seen in other countries in the last eight weeks, we can’t be the only country which will not have it,” Dr Woldemariam said.

He made the remarks yesterday during a national dialogue on coronavirus, (COVID-19), organised by Makerere University School of Public Health in Kampala.

Dr Woldemariam said Africa has so far recorded 19 new cases of COVID-19, making it a total of 66 cases. DR Congo reported one more cases yesterday, making two confirmed cases.

“The disease is coming but we can prevent it if we are ready for it. It is not Ministry of Health, it is not WHO [that will prevent it],” the said.

He added that curbing the scourge demands great deal of changing the way we do things.

“If you are ready to change your behaviour, keep educating yourself and protecting your loved ones, [then you can prevent the disease],” he emphasised.

The WHO Uganda representative also called for embracing of all the hygiene practices, including constantly disinfecting oneself.

“Coronavirus is not the disease of the rich, it is for everyone,” he said.

The minister of State for Primary Healthcare, Dr Joyce Moriku Kaducu, said although coronavirus is a new challenge, they have excellent history containing a number of deadly diseases.

“We have been through Ebola and marburg, and overtime we have built capacity to respond to such challenges. We have put in place a system to ensure that people are protected,” the minister stated in a speech for her by Dr Henry Mwebesa, the Director General of Health Services at the ministry.

Dr Kaducu, however, agreed that in the event of massive outbreak, the system would be overwhelmed given the inadequacy of some particular facilities such as intensive care unit (ICU) beds. A recent national assessment by Makerere University indicated that the country has only 55 functional ICUs.

The minister also said the facilities government designated in Naguru and Entebbe are still sufficient to accommodate cases in addition to Mulago, which is available for extreme cases.

Entebbe Regional Referral Hospital has 26 beds, Naguru hospital has 10 beds.

Dr Mwebesa revealed that the ministry has ignited a response team that worked against Ebola to effectively respond to coronavirus in case of outbreak.

“We have established a national task force with dedicated epidemiologists who follow up each cases, experts in communication, psychosocial support provision, among others,” Dr Mwebesa said.

The director general said the ministry has also trained district health officials to effectively respond in the event of cases.

He, however, said Ugandans who are supposed to self-quarantine as per ministry guideline are more uncooperative than foreigners

“Foreigners are doing it very religiously. But Ugandans, we tell them to quarantine and the next day they are in Kikubo in their shops,” he said.

He explained that self-quarantine is primarily intended to protect the person being quarantined and their loved ones.

“If we find that you are violating, you will be put under institutional quarantine at your own cost,” Dr Mwebesa warned.

Asked how people can safeguard themselves from contracting the virus through money, Dr Woldemariam said people should carry sanitisers.

Dr Lisa Nelson, the country director for Centre for Disease Control Uganda, said the agency is ready to provide enforcement of technical experts.

“We are planning to bring in more of our CDC experts to help in surveillance,” Dr Lisa said.