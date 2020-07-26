By ALFRED TUMUSHABE

The National Council for Older Persons wants all older persons in the country to receive the monthly senior citizens grant of Shs25,000 under the Social Assistance Grants for Empowerment (SAGE) programme.

Government in 2018 rolled out the SAGE programme to all 135 districts.

However, the current threshold for beneficiaries is 80 years and there 358,420 registered beneficiaries.

With about 1.7 million people of 60 years and above, about 1.4 million people are not yet eligible for the grant that is intended to address income inequality and poverty among older persons.

“Only a small percentage of older people benefit from the programme; if funds allow, government should include people of 70 years this financial year and then bring on board those who are 60 years in the next financial year,” Mr John Orach, a member of National Council for Older Persons, said on Friday.

Mr Orach made the remarks at the launch of payments of the senior citizens grant in Ankole Sub-region, held in Mbarara City.

Mr Orach also said the payment being made by Centenary Bank and Post Bank, once every two months, at sub-counties should be decentralised to the parishes where these older persons live.

Advertisement

“We think it can be brought lower to the parishes where these older people can access at minimal cost. The distance to the sub-county is long and expensive,” Mr Orach said.

Although the programme started in 2011 it was being piloted in a few districts.

Of the 11 districts in Ankole Sub-region, the programme had been working only in Sheema. There are 37,534 registered beneficiaries in Ankole, 60 per cent of whom are women.

The minister of Gender, Labour and Social Development, Mr Frank Tumwebaze, who presided over the launch, said senior citizens grant was part of National Resistance Movement manifesto in the last elections.

“I am glad that the NRM government is delivering on this promise as laid down in the 2016 to 2021manifesto,” he said.

Mr Tumwebaze added that his ministry is supportive of the idea of extending the grant to every older person and that he will table the proposal in Cabinet for discussion.

“On the issue of cut off age of 80 years and above, I have listened and heard in many of the places we have been to that there is need to revise the threshold downwards. We will have a solution to this as well by next financial year,” Mr Tumwebaze. He said the ministry is aware of challenges some older people encounter while trying to access the grant.

Some older persons qualify by age but did not register with the National Identification and Registration Authority, those who ages were wrongly captured and those who lost their national identity cards.

“My ministry is acutely aware of these challenges, and we are working on a solution. In the coming few weeks, I will address the public with solution to these challenges,” Mr Tumwebaze said.

He said the grant is also part of the interventions to respond to Covid-19 effects.