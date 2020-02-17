Councillors close bar in Lukaya over nude shows

By MUZAFARU NSUBUGA & AL-MAHDI SSENKABIRWA

Authorities in Lukaya Town Council, Kalungu District, have closed Jovena Bar over hosting strip shows.

Councillors led by Mr Gerald Ssennyondo and Mr Ephraim Luyombo at the weekend said they had on several occasions warned the proprietor against hosting the nude shows, commonly known as bimansulo, but he did not take heed.

Mr Luyombo said the shows were promoting immorality among youth.

“We are not going to allow nude shows in our town again. We have experienced many problems caused by those shows,” he said.

Complaints

Mr Luyombo added that they had received numerous complaints from residents about the bar.

He said the town council had already passed a resolution banning the shows and betting businesses.

“Section 13(2) of the Anti-Pornography Act is very clear about this. If any one is found guilty of engaging in such acts, he or she should pay a fine not exceeding 500 currency points (Shs10m) or imprisonment not exceeding 10 years or both, we hope police will enforce that,” Mr Luyombo said.

However, Mr Charles Kato Ssentamu, the owner of the bar, said they had stopped the shows three months ago.

“We are no longer host bimansulo. What our neighbours have been complaining about is noise pollution, but we have also addressed that,” he said.

Advertisement

Mr Ssentamu said he had contacted the area MP, Mr Vincent Ssempijja, to intervene in the matter, and have his premises reopened.