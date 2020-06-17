Couple stranded after giving birth to Siamese  twins

By PAUL SSEKANDI

LYANTONDE- A couple that gave birth to conjoined twin girls at Lyantonde General Hospital is asking for financial assistance to have their babies separated at Mulago National Referral Hospital.

Mr Benon Baryamujura of Kiteredde Village, Lyantonde District said on Monday that he has failed to raise money to care for his wife; Ms Aisha Turyakira and the twins.

Ms Turyakira is admitted to Kawempe Hospital while the babies are being attended to at Mulago National Referral Hospital.

"I have done my best to see my wife deliver from a hospital and I have spent all the money I had saved,” he said. “I really don’t know how we are going to survive."

Mr Baryamujura, is a boda-boda motorcyclist in Lyantonde Town.

Dr Bashir Luzige, who carried out a caesarean operation on the mother said that the conjoined twins, who are in a stable condition; share the chest, the umbilical cord and the stomach.

“Ms Turyakira said that she did not know that she was carrying Siamese twins since she was not scanned during her antenatal visits.

Ms Turyakira has had four previous normal deliveries, according to her husband.

It's believed by medical experts that when the embryo delays to split during the initial stages of pregnancy, separation stops before the process is complete, the resulting twins are conjoined.