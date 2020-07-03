By YAHUDU KITUNZI

The High Court in Soroti has awarded Shs100m in general damages to atone for mental torture that the senior procurement officer of Soroti University suffered following his illegal sacking by the Inspector General of Government (IGG).

Justice Wilson Masalu Musene, in his judgment dated June 23, 2020, awarded Mr Ronald Edongu the said compensation on grounds that the recommendations to sack him, were out of bias and that he was not given a fair hearing.

Mr Edongu had been accused of being irregularly recruited and also given accelerated promotion.

“I therefore, do hereby issue a permanent injunction against the respondents (IGG and Soroti University Governing Council), stopping them from considering and purporting to terminate the applicant (Mr Edongu), allegedly that he was irregularly recruited and given accelerated promotion,” ruled justice Musene.

“The second respondent (Soroti University Council), having regularized, ratified, promoted and confirmed the applicant as a senior procurement officer, stopped from asserting that the applicant was irregularly recruited and promoted. I have considered the circumstances of the applicant’s case as summarized above and I am inclined to find and hold that an award of Shs100m as general damages is appropriate.” he added.

Furthermore, this court also declares the purported suspension and termination of the Applicant by the 2nd respondent illegal on account of violation of the interim court order, and as well on grounds of procedural irregularities and irrationality in the process that led to those decisions.

“The local newspapers and radio stations were awash with the news which carried tittle “Soroti University procurement officer sacked” and as a result of the said news he has kept receiving calls from a number of people over the same matter which has caused him mental torture, “the judge ruled.

“The purported termination has also caused him a lot of hardship in feeding his family since he is the only breadwinner as a result of failure to receive his salary, he has been emotionally disturbed especially at this time of the coronavirus pandemic where everyone has been advised to keep indoors. He has been embarrassed and humiliated by the actions of the 2nd respondents, ‘he added.

However, Prof Ikoja Odongo, the Vice chancellor, Soroti University declined to comment on the court decision and instead referred Daily Monitor to the university's legal officer, Ms Hellen Atigo.

Ms Atigo said they have filed a notice of appeal challenging the court decision.

“The matter has been forwarded to the court of appeal in Kampala,”Ms Atigo said.

Mr John Okwi Bosco, the University Council member, said the ruling was there and it was not in the favor of the university.

“That matter is back in court because some university members are divided over that dismissal of the senior procurement officer,” Mr Okwi said.

According to Mr Okwi, during the discussion in the council, members were divided over the dismissal.

ykitunzi@ug.nationmedia.com