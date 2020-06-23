The appeal was heard by three justices led by Deputy Chief Justice Alfonse Owiny-Dollo on December 3.

Four grounds of appeal were formulated for determination by the court and parties were asked to file written submissions instead of oral submissions for court to base on and make its verdict.

By ANTHONY WESAKA

The Court of Appeal is today expected to deliver its much awaited judgment in the multi-billion commercial dispute between Crane Bank Limited (in receivership) and its former founder and majority shareholder, Mr Sudhir Ruparelia.

To that effect, the registrar of the Nakasero-based court, has invited two law firms of Byamugisha & Co. Advocates and Kampala Associated Advocates (KAA) that represented the two parties respectively during the appeal hearing late last year, to come and receive the decision on behalf of their clients.

"Take notice that the above matter has been scheduled for judgment/ ruling on 23rd day of June 2020 at 10am. If no appearance is made on your behalf or someone by law authorised to act for you, the judgment/ ruling will be delivered in your absence." reads in part the court's judgment notice to parties, dated June 19.

This appeal arose in August 2020 when the then Commercial Division court head, Justice David Wangutusi, dismissed on technicality, the Shs397b that had been lodged by Crane Bank in receivership against the property mogul, Mr Sudhir Ruparelia, and his Meera Investment Company.

While dismissing the multi-billion commercial dispute, Justice Wangutusi held that once Crane Bank was placed under receivership, it was insulated against legal proceedings according to Section 96 of the Financial Institutions Act (FIA) and, therefore, had no powers to sue Mr Ruparelia.

But dissatisfied with the decision of Justice Wangutusi, Crane Bank in receivership, appealed the same before the Court of Appeal, whose decision is set to be delivered today.

