By MALIK FAHAD JJINGO

Court has sentenced two police officers to dismissal from the Force over corrupt tendencies and scandalous behaviour.

The Police Disciplinary Standby Court on Saturday dismissed Sergeant Ibrahim Ssesanga, the acting officer in charge of traffic at Masaka CPS and Sergeant Julius Ewalu, the head of operations at the same station.

Court chaired by Assistant Superintendent of Police David Manzi heard that on July 2, 2020, Sgt Ssesanga acted in a scandalous manner that resulted into the death of a boda- boda rider, Hussein Walugembe.

Walugembe who died by setting himself on fire inside the traffic office, was also a support staff at Masaka CPS serving suspects in custody with food and also used to do casual work at Masaka Police Barracks.

Prosecution led by Mr Issac Owana presented 10 witnesses who pinned the officers.

Ssesanga was pinned on two counts of corrupt tendencies and scandalous behaviour that resulted into the death of Walugembe whose motorcycle registration number UDL 591L had been impounded during operations on June 30, 2020 and handed over to traffic police for allegedly flouting curfew guidelines.

Officer pins colleague

Ms Irene Amoro, one of the prosecution witnesses told court that on the fateful day, Walugembe approached the traffic office two times pleading to have his motorcycle released before he threatened to kill himself and Ssesanga.

However, Ms Amoro said Ssesanga did not listen to Walugembe which prompted him to set himself alight.

Mr Owana told court that Walugembe’s threats made Ssesanga insecure which prompted him to go to Kampala.

“In his own statement which the prosecution used as an exhibit in court, Ssesanga said he left Masaka to Kampala in fear of his security because of his cruelty, disgrace and shameful acts which had sparked public outrage to the extent that the motorcyclists threatened to set the police station ablaze following the incident that had occurred in the defaulter’s office. It’s on the above ground that the court finds Ssesanga guilty of scandalous behaviour and convict him accordingly,” Mr Manzi said.

Deceased: Hussein Walugembe. COURTESY PHOTO

Court also heard that Ssesanga solicited a bribe of Shs 40,000 as an inducement to release Walugembe’s motorcycle which made him feel frustrated and betrayed by the people he assumed were his colleagues.

In his defence, Ssesanga told court that the evidence brought against him by prosecution was concocted and aimed at tarnishing his name. He instead asked court to dismiss the case for lack of substantial evidence.

However, Mr Manzi agreed with prosecution, saying Ssensanga ignored Walugembe’s threats, acting in a manner unbecoming of a police officer.

Mr Manzi said Ssesanga as a trained police officer could have used his skills to prevent Walugembe’s death.

Court also heard that Ewalu had solicited Shs100, 000 from Hajj Noordin Byakatonda to release his car Registration number UAK 147L that had been impounded under the same circumstances.

Prosecution presented exhibits of money returned by Ewalu to the complainants after filing a case at Police Professional Standards Unit (PPSU) office in Masaka and court.

He was convicted of corrupt tendencies.

Mitigation

Both convicts had pleaded for lighter sentences telling court that they are first time offenders and sole bread winners of their respective families.

Right to appeal

However, Mr Manzi informed the convicts that they had a right to appeal before a higher court in 14 days if they were not satisfied with his ruling.