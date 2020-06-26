Court halts construction of Bunamwaya-Lweza road

By JULIET KIGONGO

Court has halted the construction of the Bunamwaya-Lweza Entebbe express road by the Kampala Capital City Authority (KCCA).

The deputy registrar of the High Court Land Division, Ms Flavia Nabakooza blocked the construction of the road until the final disposal of the main case in which KCCA is accused of trespass.

"A temporary injunction doth issue restraining the respondent/defendant, her servants, agents, assignees, representatives and any person claiming under or from her developing, carrying out any further road construction or further trespass on land comprised in Kyadondo Block 267 Plots 195,196 and 197 at Lweza or any part thereof until the determination of the main suit," Ms Nabakooza ruled.

In his law suit, Mr Rashid Ssenyonjo, alleges that KCCA encroached on his land located in Kyadondo at Lweza during the ongoing construction of the Bunamwaya-Entebbe road.

According to the court documents, Mr Ssenyonjo says that KCCA brought construction materials and constructed a road on his land without his consent or compensating him.

Mr Ssenyonjo further states that the machines used in the construction of the road, have caused his structures to develop cracks and fissures on the walls.

Mr Ssenyonjo contends that the actions of KCCA are aimed at depriving him a chance to use his land which is a violation of his constitutional right to property.

"The plaintiff (Mr Ssenyonjo) avers that he has suffered and he is continuing to suffer financial loss, inconvenience, deprivation and untold embarrassment at the hands of the defendants (KCCA) and her agents," reads in part the court documents.

Mr Ssenyonjo now wants court to order KCCA to compensate him for the damages, costs of the suit and also stop the entity from further trespassing on his land.