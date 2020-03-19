By MONITOR TEAM

Former security minister, Lt Gen Henry Tumukunde and other remandees may have to wait longer for their court appearances after the Chief Justice on Thursday suspended all court hearings and appearances for at least 32 days with effect from March 20 in attempt to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

This is in line with the March 17 directive issued by President Museveni on the prevention and mitigation of COVID-19 in Uganda, according to Chief Justice Bart Katureebe.

Gen Tumukunde was on Wednesday remanded to Luzira prison after being charged with treason and unlawful possession of firearms at City Hall Court in Kampala. He was scheduled to return to court on March 30 for further mention of his case and possibly bail application.

However, during this time, prisoners and remandees will not be presented to court but where possible, proceedings may be conducted using video link, according to the Chief justice.

"For cases at the stage of submissions, the respective courts may advise the counsel/parties to file written submissions," he said in a statement issued on Thursday afternoon.

"All execution proceedings are hereby suspended for the same period of time except where attachment has already taken place. Courts will continue to handle certificates of urgency and taking plea for seruious cases and bail applications. Only the applicant and his/her lawyer, or in the case of bail application, the sureties will be allowed in court," Justice Katureebe added.