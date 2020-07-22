Court orders police to treat injured vendor

By BETTY NDAGIRE

Buganda Road Chief Magistrate’s Court has ordered police to treat a vendor who allegedly stabbed two Kampala Capital City Authority (KCCA) law enforcement officers in the New Taxi Park last week.

The accused, Mr Juma Akankwasa, 39, who could neither support himself to stand or walk because of the wounds he had, was carried from the court holding cells to the dock by police officers.

According to the charge sheet, Mr Akankwasa was expected to take plea on two counts of attempted murder of KCCA enforcement officers.

However, Magistrate Miriam Akello ruled that she would neither allow him take plea nor remand him to prison since he was in a bad health condition.

“I have looked at accused one (Akankwasa), he needs to be treated before he can appear before me. Since he is still in police custody, court orders that he be taken back to Central Police Station so that they get him treatment,” Ms Akello said.

After the court’s order, Mr Akankwasa told the magistrate that he had been in police custody since last Friday but had not received any pain killers.

Prosecution contends that on July 17 in Kampala, Mr Akankwasa attempted to cause the death of Lameck Mutebi and John Lubega by stabbing with a knife.

Police records say by last week, one of the enforcement officers was fighting for his life in the intensive care unit at Novik Hospital on Bombo Road while the other had stabilised but was till admitted.

The two officers and their supervisor were returning from resolving a dispute between taxi operators on Masaka and Ssembabule stages when they were allegedly attacked by Mr Akankwasa and his colleagues.

Mr Akankwasa is charged alongside one Mr Abdu Ssejoba, 23, also a vendor, who is independently charged with assaulting Mr Musa Mutyaba, a KCCA enforcement officer.

Mr Ssejoba denied the charges and was remanded until July 27.