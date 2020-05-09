Court permits lawyers to move during lockdown

By ANTHONY WESAKA & JULIET KIGONGO

“Taking all the above into account, it is now directed by the court that the respondent (AG) provides detailed modalities, stating what mechanism in deserving cases, advocates may utilise for access to their clients to guarantee that their right to a fair hearing and the right to an order of habeas as stated in Article 44 of the Constitution is preserved,” justice Elubu ruled.

Article 44 of the Constitution requires a suspect to appear in court with their lawyer and the right to freedom from torture should be protected.

However, the ruling does not give a blanket right to lawyers to movement but in only deserving cases that mainly fall under the aforementioned Article 44 of the Constitution.

This, the judge said he had taken into consideration the current worldwide pandemic affecting the globe and that its necessary to impose restrictions on people-to-people contact by curtailing their movements.

The judge also noted this application had partly been overtaken by events following Monday’s presidential directive.

President Museveni had on Monday directed the Uganda Law Society, to pick a limited number of advocates (30) at a given time to represent clients in urgent criminal matters such as court arraignment.