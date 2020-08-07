By Juliet Kigongo

The Court of Appeal on Friday reduced the jail term of former patron of Boda -Boda 2010, Abdullah Kitatta from eight years to three years.

This means that since Kitatta and his former bodyguard, detective constable Sowali Ngobi spent two years on remand, they now be in jail for one year, eight months and six days.

Kitatta and Ngobi challenged the sentence that was handed to them by the General Court Martial in May last year, after being found guilty of illegally possessing firearms and ammunition.

The convicts argued that the sentence was harsh and excessive and that their conviction was unwarranted and based on what they termed as “trumped up” charges.

The pair also faulted the General Court Martial chairman Lt. Gen Andrew Gutti, for relying on insufficient prosecution evidence that lacked testimonies from independent and expert witnesses.

On Friday court that chaired by Justice Elly Turyamubona said that the Court Martial should have treated Kitatta and Ngobi as first offenders who should have been given a chance to reform and the fact that there was no evidence that the guns they were found with endangered lives of people.