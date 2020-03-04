Court remands journalist over Bobi Wine documentary

By BETTY NDAGIRE

Court in Kampala on Wednesday charged a journalist with illegal assembly in connection with capturing a documentary of a song being composed by presidential hopeful Robert Kyagulanyi, aka Bobi Wine, before remanding him to Luzira prison.

Mr Moses Bwayo, who was under a contract with a UK-based production company, Southern Films, is accused alongside eight others.

The accused persons had today reported to Kabalagala Police Station to honour their police bond, however, they were detained and taken to Makindye Grade One magistrate’s court.

While appearing in a session presided over by magistrate Jude Okurut, they denied charges of unlawful assembly.

The trial magistrate declined to handle their bail application as it was approaching court closing time and adjourned the matter to March 6, before remanding the accused persons to Luzira prison.

Advertisement

Police upon arresting Bwayo on February 24, took him to Kabalagala Police Station, where he was detained until February 26 when he was released on police bond. The video cameras he was using were also impounded by police.

Last week, Mr Patrick Onyango, the police spokesperson for Kampala Metropolitan area, told Daily Monitor that: “They were arrested because of shooting a music video around Nsambya. They were inconveniencing the residents as they moved in the middle of the road without police guidance or clearance. The area DPC called them and because they were big in number, some fled but the police managed to arrest 10 of them.”