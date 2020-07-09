Prosecution also states that the couple committed criminal trespass after they sneaked into the ceiling of the house and recorded Isabirye and Nangendo’s sexual session and thereafter started threatening the former to give them money or else they would post the video on social media.

By Betty Ndagire

Court has set July 13 for a ruling on a bail application by three suspects accused of blackmailing a businessman in Iganga town with a sex video they recorded discreetly.

The suspects: Hamis Mukota, a civil engineer, his wife Dorah Walukwendera and her niece Tracy Nangendo, a teacher at Kampala Language School, are charged with criminal trespass and demanding property with written threats. They are currently on remand.

After the hearing of their bail application through audio visual conferencing session at Buganda Road Court, Magistrate Marion Mangeni said the ruling was not ready and would be delivered on July 13. They applied for bail at the beginning of the month.

Prosecution contends that the trio and others still at large between Kampala, Jinja and Iganga with intent to extort made and forwarded written statements using their WhatsApp numbers to businessman Isabirye demanding Shs150m.

It is also alleged that the couple Walukwendera and Mukota between January and April, 2020 in Iganga gained access of Isabirye’s house hid in the ceiling and using a smart phone recorded a sexual video between Isabirye and Nangendo without their consent, with intent to intimidate, insult and extort Shs150m from them.

Prosecution also states that the couple committed criminal trespass after they sneaked into the ceiling of the house and recorded Isabirye and Nangendo’s sexual session and thereafter started threatening the former to give them money or else they would post the video on social media.