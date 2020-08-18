Court summons Dodoviko, police officer over church demolition

By EPHRAIM KASOZI

Court has summoned businessman Dodoviko Mwanje to answer charges of alleged conspiracy in connection with the demolition of a more than 40-year old Anglican church in Ndeeba, Rubaga Division.

The Makindye Magistrate’s Court yesterday asked Mr Mwanje, a resident of Ndeeba, to appear on August 24 on accusations of conspiracy to commit a felony.

The court has also summoned a superintendent of police, Mr Martin Odero, attached to the Kampala Metropolitan South Police Division.

Mr Odero is facing accusations of conspiracy to commit a felony and disobedience of lawful orders.

The summoning of the duo brings to 19 the number of people to be charged over alleged unlawful demolition of St Peter’s Church in Ndeeba.

On Friday last week, 17 people among them, the DPC of Katwe, Mr David Epedu, were remanded to prison pending investigations into the church demolition.

Others jailed are Mr Yeko Mugira, the officer-in-charge of Ndeeba Police Station and Mr Karoli Isabirye, the OC of Field Force Unit, who are accused of conspiring with the businessman who owns the disputed land, to commit the act.

The 17 suspects, including policemen denied accusations before Grade One Magistrate, Mr Jude Okumu.

The police officers are separately charged with four counts, including disobedience of lawful orders of the commander of Kampala Metropolitan area, Mr Moses Kafeero, who had ordered them to deploy security at the razed church in order to avert any demolition or destruction at the said church.

The suspected officers are also charged with theft of chairs, doors and other property belonging to the church.