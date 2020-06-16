Court summons presidential adviser over defamation

By ANDREW BAGALA

The Directorate of Criminal Investigations is looking for the presidential adviser in charge of Operations Wealth Creation after the court issued criminal summons to her over accusations of offensive communication.

Ms Hellen Namutamba, who also doubles as the minister of tourism in the Busoga Kingdom, and Mr Brian Kinene, 27, are accused of disturbing the peace of Bukedea District Woman Member of Parliament, Ms Anita Among, using social media.

The spokesperson of CID, Mr Charles Twiine, said Ms Namutamba and Mr Kinene are facing charges of offensive communication contrary to sections 21 and 25 of the Computer Misuse Act 2011.

“Both accused persons were supposed to report to the CID offices last week, but Ms Namutamba didn’t. Mr Kinene, who turned up, was taken to court and charged with offences of offensive communication. Criminal summons were issued against Ms Namutamba to appear on July 24, in Anti-Corruption Court in Kampala City,” Mr Twiine said.

Background

It is alleged that on May 8 and May 10, Kinene, who was financially facilitated by Ms Namutamba, repeatedly used electronic communication to defame and disturb the peace of Ms Among.

“The blogger actions were anonymous, but they were detected by the investigators using high proficient technology. The suspect was located and apprehended,” Mr Twiine said.

During interrogation, Mr Kinene told the detectives that he was being funded by Ms Namutamba, an allegation she later denied.

Both Mr Kinene and Ms Namutamba were detained for a few days at Kira Road Police Station before they were released on police bond.

The law

Computer Misuse Act

According to Section 25 of the Computer Misuse Act 2011 on offensive communication, “Any person who wilfully and repeatedly uses electronic communication to disturb or attempts to disturb the peace, quiet or right of privacy of any person with no purpose of legitimate communication whether or not a conversation ensues commits a misdemeanour and is liable on conviction to a fine not exceeding twenty four currency points or imprisonment not exceeding one year or both.”

Twenty-four currency points is an equivalent of Shs480,000.