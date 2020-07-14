Court to hear Jamil Mukulu bail application

Mukulu is also indicted for the murder of 2 sheikhs; Dakitoor Muwaya and Yunus Abubakar Mandanga in Mayuge and Bugiri districts respectively. He is further charged with the murder of 2 police officers Muzamir Babale and Karim Tenywa from Bugiri police station.

The indictment introduces Mukulu as the leader of ADF and Salaf Muslim community in Uganda who would give orders to his 37 co-accused to commit murders and robberies in various districts of Uganda.

By JULIET KIGONGO

The International Crimes Division (ICD) of the High Court in Kampala has set July 16 as the hearing date for the bail application of jailed former Allied Democratic Forces (ADF) rebel leader, Jamil Mukulu.

Mukulu is facing charges of murder, terrorism, attempted murder, aggravated robbery in various districts like Bugiri, Tororo, Namayingo, Kampala, Wakiso, Jinja, Mbale and Budaka among others.

Through his lawyers of Wameli & Co. Advocates, Mukulu applied for bail saying that he is entitled to the constitutional presumption of innocence. He contends that his trial has over delayed (since 2015) when he was remanded and that the long wait is likely to continue due to the COVID 19 pandemic.

“The applicant has a fixed place of abode in Makindye within the jurisdiction of this honourable court. There is no likelihood of the applicant interfering with the investigation or prosecution witnesses. The applicant has substantial sureties including his biological mother who will ensure his attendance of court at all material times whenever required and to comply with the terms of bail,” reads in part the court documents.

His application further states the offences he is charged with are bailable and that he is of an advanced age of 61 years.

Mukulu was the leader of the Allied Democratic Forces rebels who terrorised some parts of Uganda including allegedly planting bombs in Kampala in the 1990s until he was arrested 2015.

Advertisement

Mukulu was arrested in 2015 in Tanzania before being extradited to Uganda to face justice over atrocities committed by the ADF rebel group which was also declared as a terrorism organisation.

He was first arraigned before the Jinja Chief Magistrates court and charged together with 37 others of offences related to terrorism, murder, attempted murder, aggravated robbery, aiding and abetting terrorism, crimes against humanity and belonging to a terrorist organisation.

Mukulu is accused of launching a rebellion when he formed ADF out of remnants of the National Army for the Liberation of Uganda, terrorising people in Western Uganda areas of Rwenzori. The group is accused of masterminding an attack on Kichwamba Technical Institute in 1998, burning it and causing the death of over 80 students of the institute.

Prosecution also alleges that Mukulu masterminded the killing of various Muslim Sheikhs in Uganda between 2013 and 2015.

The indictment introduces Mukulu as the leader of ADF and Salaf Muslim community in Uganda who would give orders to his 37 co-accused to commit murders and robberies in various districts of Uganda.

Mukulu is also indicted for the murder of 2 sheikhs; Dakitoor Muwaya and Yunus Abubakar Mandanga in Mayuge and Bugiri districts respectively. He is further charged with the murder of 2 police officers Muzamir Babale and Karim Tenywa from Bugiri police station.