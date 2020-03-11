Court to hear case against government over licence

In a July 18, 2019 letter, the company through its lawyers wrote that the allegations were without proof but rather cases brought up with the aim of maligning and denying her renewal of licence.

On June 10, 2019, the ministry of labour wrote that there was gross violation of laws, regulations and guidelines related to externalisation of labour by the company referring to a case of six migrant workers who were intercepted while being externalised by the company to Afghanistan.

By EPHRAIM KASOZI

Court will today hear the evidence in the case against government in regard to accusations of rejecting renewal of an operating licence to a labour recruitment firm.

Kampala High Court Judge Esta Nambayo will hear the case in which Competitive Manpower International Limited is seeking for orders to compel the ministry of labour to renew its operating license which expired in July 2017.

The case followed numerous correspondences after the ministry labour allegedly declined to renew the operating license for the above mentioned recruitment firm.

Through its lawyers of M/s Nsubuga K. S Advocates, the labour externalisation company filed the application for judicial review against the Attorney General (AG) challenging the decision of the labour ministry declining to renew its license.

“There is no satisfactory and speedier alternative remedies open to the applicant for immediate remedy, full and effectual redress of the injustice accessioned to the applicant. The applicant has a prima facie case both on the facts and law and is aggrieved by the actions of the respondent (AG),” reads the court documents.

It is alleged that government through the labour ministry neglected, failed and refused to invite the company to defend itself against the allegations put forward by various people and instead terminated the process of renewal of the licence.

Advertisement

The court case followed July 2019 letter in which the Ministry of labour’s termination of the renewal process of the company’s licence cited failure to satisfy the Employment (Recruitment of Ugandan Migrant Workers abroad) Regulations of 2005 and other laws.

On June 10, 2019, the ministry of labour wrote that there was gross violation of laws, regulations and guidelines related to externalisation of labour by the company referring to a case of six migrant workers who were intercepted while being externalised by the company to Afghanistan.

In a July 18, 2019 letter, the company through its lawyers wrote that the allegations were without proof but rather cases brought up with the aim of maligning and denying her renewal of licence.

A police report dated July 18, 2019 on alleged illegal recruitment shows the evidence on record cannot sustain the charges against the company.

“It is unfortunate that the licence for the mentioned company was not renewed thereafter but the victim’s contracts are still running and it is unfair for the victims to be intercepted at the Airport when travelling back to report for work,” reads a police report.