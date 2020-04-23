Covid-19: Experts explain cases of recovery

By NOBERT ATUKUNDA

Health experts have attributed the increased cases of recovery among Covid-19 patients in Uganda to focusing on individual-tailored treatment.

“We focused on individuals, not on [cases] that everybody had Covid-19. If you are an individual, we establish, rather than Covid-19, what else you have. By finding out that, we are able to treat our patients and tailor treatment towards the individual rather than ranting all of them have Covid-19. That is why we have made patients recover,” Dr Byarugaba Baterana, the executive director of Mulago hospital, said yesterday.

Yesterday, three coronavirus patients, two females and one male were discharged from Mulago National Specialised Hospital, and four from Entebbe hospital after fully recovering.

Dr Moses Muwanga, the director Entebbe hospital, said of the four discharged, two were Watoto children and two adults.

This brings the total number of recovered patients to 45, leaving 16 active cases.

Dr Baterana said although there is no specific drug for Covid-19 in the world, they were treating other conditions, which could lead to death of the patient.

Dr Baterana also said there was availability of expertise, drugs, personal protective equipment, enabling environment for the patients as well as assurance, which have contributed to the recovery journey, including the lockdown.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) yesterday lauded Uganda’s response towards its preparedness.

“Uganda’s response has been proactive not reactive. Uganda acted early to institute self-quarantine with follow up for high-risk travellers, and soon thereafter institutional quarantine as Uganda detected its first cases,” Dr Lisa Nelson, the CDC country director, said.