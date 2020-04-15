Covid-19: OPM officials remanded over food scam

By EPHRAIM KASOZI

Court yesterday remanded the four top officials in the Office of the Prime Minister (OPM), who were charged with fraudulent practices in connection with the procurement of relief food being supplied to people affected by Covid-19 lockdown.

The officials, including Permanent Secretary Christine Guwatudde, Mr Joel Wanjala (Under Secretary and accounting officer), Mr Martin Owor, (commissioner disaster preparedness, and head of the Covid-19 taskforce), and Fred Lutimba (assistant commissioner in charge of procurement), were yesterday arraigned before Buganda Road Magistrates Court after spending five days in police custody.

They denied charges of colluding to commit a fraudulent practice in regard to inflating prices for Covid-19 food stuff under the Public Procurement and Disposal Assets Act.

However, anger ensued when presiding Magistrate Olga Karungi declined to hear the accused’s bail application and dismissed efforts by their lawyers Fred Muwema, Medard Seggona, Kandeebe Ntabirweki and others, for written submissions.

Ms Karungi said she could not hear lengthy submissions in the application for bail due to the ongoing Covid-19 lockdown.

She remanded the four officials to Kitalya Government Prison until May 4.

Mr Muwema asked the court to desist from using Covid-19 lockdown as an excuse to deny their clients their rights.

Advertisement

Mr Muwema said the country is not in a state of emergency and that since the Constitution is still in force, courts should not use such excuses since the presumption of innocence is still critical in the criminal justice system.

Prosecution alleges that between March 31 and April 8, at OPM in Kampala, the accused, in their respective positions, colluded to commit a fraudulent practice during the procurement of relief food items for Covid-19 by inflating prices from those offered by the suppliers.

The four remanded officials were arrested last week on the orders of President Museveni, who directed the head of State House Anti-Corruption Unit, Col Edith Nakalema, to carry out special investigations into the Covid-19 food relief procurement.