Covid-19: Tristar donates $100,000 to national taskforce

The Tristar fuel facility will be a fully Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition (SCADA) automated facility with improved fuel delivery efficiency and modern safety and quality features.

This will enhance Aviation Fuel storage capacity from 7.5 million litres to 16.5 million litres by the end of 2020.

By Eve Muganga

Tristar's company has contributed $100,000 (Shs378,675,500) towards the national fight against COVID-19.

While handing over the donation, Tristar’s country manager Mr Promise Anagolu said they are pleased to play a role in the fight against the deadly Covid-19 in Uganda.

“As Tristar, we are pleased to play a role in the fight against coronavirus in the community we operate from. I urge the public to all join hands and support the government in this fight,” he said.

The donation was received by the Head of the COVID-19 Response Fund, Ms Mary Karooro Okurut and the Minister of State for Health in charge of General Duties, Ms Robinah Nabbanja. These applauded Tristar Company for joining the struggle to kick COVID 19 out of Uganda.

Uganda has 63 cases of COVID 19 with 45 recoveries.

Tristar is involved in the upgrade and expansion of Entebbe International Airport by putting up a state of the art Aviation Fuel Firm and Fuel Hydrant System.

