Covid-19: Vulnerable families in Jinja receive food rations

By DENIS EDEMA

The Covid-19 taskforce in Jinja District headed by the RDC, Mr Eric Sakwa, on Thursday commenced the distribution of food to vulnerable persons as directed by government.

The targeted communities include; Danida in Walukuba-Masese, Bugembe, Mpumudde, Makenge, Busedde, Buyala, Kakira, Kiramonja, Rocko/Rippon Landing Site and Buwenge among others.

The relief items include; 9,500kgs of posho and 5,600kgs of beans which were handed over to the taskforce by various companies operating in Jinja District.

Mr Sakwa said the items would strictly be distributed to vulnerable families including elderly persons and expectant mothers to take them through the lockdown.

The Jinja RDC Eric Sakwa hands over bag of posho to vulnerable a family in Danida Village, Jinja municipality on Thursday. PHOTO BY DENIS EDEMA

The distribution started in Danida Village, Walukuba-Masese Division in Jinja municipality.

Ms Irene Leka, one of the beneficiaries and mother of eight, said her husband, a boda boda rider, has for past two weeks been seated at home and because there was no food, they sold their goat to sustain the family, while the owner of the motorcycle took it.

Ms Rehema Namuwaya, a mother of seven, said the lockdown caught her husband, a dealer in paints, in Mbarara.

“Although he sent some money for food, it got finished three days ago. I thank the government for considering my family,” she said.