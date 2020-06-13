Covid-19: 8 new cases confirmed in Uganda, 199 discharged

By MONITOR TEAM

The ministry of Health on Saturday said eight more people had tested positive for Covid-19, pushing Uganda’s virus cases to 694.

In a tweet on Saturday, the Ministry said a total of 199 who previously tested positive for the virus had recovered and been discharged from hospitals across the country.

“Results from samples tested on 12 June 2020 confirm 8 new Covid-19 cases. The total confirmed cases are now 694. Four truck drivers from Elegu while one is a truck driver from Mutukula Point of Entry. Three are among contacts and alerts; two from Kyotera and one from Arua,” reads the tweet.

At least 18 foreign truck drivers tested positive for Covid-19, according to the ministry officials.

The results were released just hours before the scheduled address by the Health Minister Dr Jane Ruth Aceng on Saturday afternoon.

The minister will update Ugandans on the Covid-19 response and also clarify on reports of fake virus results allegedly issued by Makerere University laboratory.

President Museveni on Thursday while speaking during the budget reading event, accused Makerere University laboratory that is doing coronavirus testing of faking test results. Mr Museveni said the incorrect results from Makerere lab could have been caused by work overload.

“Some of the 679 confirmed cases were classified as positive when they are not by a laboratory in Makerere because they were careless. Apparently there were a few people working there and probably got tired,” he said.

Before the President complained about Covid-19 results from Makerere laboratory, Daily Monitor got complaints from some of the “patients” who were affected by the suspected wrong results.

A “patient” who was admitted to Gulu Regional Referral Hospital after testing “positive” for coronavirus a week ago, said he got a text message on Monday saying he was negative again for coronavirus and was discharged.

Government in April gave the Makerere University laboratory a nod to start testing for coronavirus following assessment by technocrats from the health ministry.

According to the health ministry, the laboratory was assessed and they found sufficient equipment required to test for Covid-19. The Ministry also examined medical workers in the lab in terms of skills, number and their safety.

Prof Pontiano Kaleebu, the director Uganda Virus Research Institute (UVRI), said in April that they assess the capability of the laboratories to do accurate tests before approving them.

The Makerere University laboratory has been at the centre stage of testing for the virus especially during the community surveillance.

The Makerere based laboratory has also supported government facilities like the UVRI with diagnostic kits when shortage hit the country.