Covid-19: Africa partners with foreign developers on vaccine

By TONNY ABET

Scientists in Africa, including in Uganda, have started partnering with foreign developers of promising Covid-19 vaccine candidates, to start testing locally.

The scientists have also demanded that the prevailing perception that Africans will be used as guinea pigs in the Covid-19 vaccine trial should be reversed if Africa is to contribute to the global effort to get an effective vaccine.

The African Union chairperson, President Cyril Ramaphosa, has however, stressed the need for developing Covid-19 vaccine in Africa by African scientists.

“Through this meeting, which brings together African leaders, experts and other keys stakeholders, we should produce a roadmap that involves efforts by Africans to produce the vaccines that are effective, safe and affordable,” the South African leader said last month while addressing Africa leaders in an online conference.

Although the African scientists say they are planning to develop own vaccines, of the more than 150 Covid-19 vaccine candidates recorded across the globe, none is from Africa.

Prof Pontiano Kaleebu, the director of Uganda Virus Research Institute (UVRI), on Thursday, while presenting at the World Health Organisation Africa press briefing on Covid-19 vaccine development, defended the move, saying it is one of the practical ways to ensure the vaccine is availed to Africans on time.

“One of the challenges is [the question that] are we being used as guinea pigs? That concern is not surprising [because] most volunteers at first have those concerns and worries,” he said.

Prof Kaleebu said scientists and institutions at the frontline of the vaccine trial should clearly explain the significance of the exercise to volunteers in the trial processes.

“That is why we need to have processes that ensure that we follow the highest ethical legal standards [and] that we [need to] have scientists of high calibre, institutions of the stand that are going to participate,” he said.

African Academy of Sciences reveals that only two per cent of clinical trials conducted worldwide occur in Africa.

Prof Kaleebu said although they are developing vaccine concepts, testing vaccines made from foreign countries shouldn’t worry anyone.

“But we are also working with other [foreign] scientists. I am sure everyone globally would like to do something that is scientific, ethical and legal,” he said.

Last month, Prof Kaleebu told Sunday Monitor that UVRI intends to start the clinical trial around December.

South Africa enrolls 2,000 for trial.

“Scientist project that by December or start of 2021, a Covid-19 vaccine will be out or a most promising and safer one will be in the last step of approval,” he said. South Africa is one of the first countries on the continent to start a clinical trial with the developers of Covid-19 vaccine from Oxford University.

With 238, 339 total Covid-19 cases as of July 10, the country accounts for half of the total cases on the continent, which stood at 428, 051 cases, according to data from WHO.

Prof Shabir Madhi of University of Witwatersrand, who is the principal investigator of Oxford Covid-19 Vaccine Trial in South Africa, said: “We started indulging in a study over two weeks ago. We have [enrolled] 2,000 participants for a period of four to six weeks. Then we will have to follow them up to 12 months. The vaccine potentially works.

Prof Madhi revealed that the vaccine is undergoing trials in the United Kingdom and Brazil.

Dr Matshidiso Moeti, the WHO Regional Director for Africa, asked people on the continent to embrace clinical trial.

“I encourage more countries in the region to join these trials so that the contexts and the immune response of populations in Africa are factored into studies,” Dr Moeti said.

“Africa has the scientific expertise to contribute widely to the search for an effective Covid-19 vaccine. Indeed, our researchers have helped develop vaccines which provide protection against communicable diseases such as meningitis, Ebola, yellow fever and a number of other common health threats in the region,” she added