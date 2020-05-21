Covid-19: Govt to reduce cargo trucks

By Stephen Otage

Government is in the process of limiting the number of cargo trucks entering the country by road as part of the new measures to curtail the spread of the deadly coronavirus.

Sources told Daily Monitor that the move was informed by the shortage of testing kits vis-à-vis the number of truck drivers entering the country on a daily basis. More than 1,000 truck drivers enter Uganda every day and all these must be tested at the border points.

Ms Robinah Nabbanja, the State minister of Health for General Duties, told Daily Monitor that there was an ongoing inter-ministerial meeting to discuss the matter as one of the measures to decongest Mutukula, Malaba and Elegu border posts which, according to Health minister Dr Jane Aceng, have become epicentres of the new Covid-19 infections in the country.

“Previously, we were testing drivers and allowing them to proceed and get their results later but this strategy was changed,” Ms Nabbanja said, adding: “Today, there is congestion at Malaba to the extent that the queue of truck drivers waiting to be tested and getting their results stretches 50kms into Kenya and 15kms inside Uganda.”

Ms Nabbanja revealed the new government plot on Tuesday as Ministry of Health officials led by Dr Aceng received an assortment of medical supplies from the Inter Government Authority on Development (Igad). Dr Aceng explained that Uganda’s borders and the neighbouring communities have become the new sources of infections.

“Elegu right now is where most Ugandans are getting infected. Yesterday (Monday), we registered 12 Ugandan drivers who tested positive. We need protective gear to protect our health workers as they test the drivers,” Dr Aceng said.

Elegu is a town in northern Uganda and it sits across the international border from the town of Nimule, South Sudan.

When contacted to explain why they are reducing the number even after the president rejected calls seeking to block cargo trucks, Dr Diana Atwine, the Ministry of Health permanent secretary, confirmed the inter-ministerial committee meeting and promised to communicate the outcomes of the meeting later.

Mr Julius Mucunguzi, the Office of the Prime Minister spokesperson, said: “Safety is the most important component of all the measures being undertaken by government and the public. Convenience cannot and should not be at the expense of the lives of Ugandans.

“All lockdown measures have inevitably affected doing business, including the requirements to first test truck drivers. This inevitably affects the speed and volumes that can pass through border points at any given time.”

On Saturday, President Museveni, following consultations with neighbouring heads of states, directed the blocking of any truck driver who tests positive from entering the country.

During his 14th Covid-19 televised update on Monday, the President again insisted that it is suicidal to stop the truck drivers from entering Uganda. He also confirmed government’s decision to start transporting all fuel cargo using railway and water from Kisumu to Port Bell to reduce the number of cargo trucks that have been transporting fuel by road.

During a press conference on Monday, truck drivers attributed infections among them to congestion at the border posts and the Mombasa port, which they claim lacks standard operating procedures to protect drivers from contracting the disease.

While handing over the Shs85m medical essential equipment for Elegu and Malaba border posts, Ms Lucy Daxbacher Odonga, who represented the Igad executive secretary, said the donation is part of the €60m funding campaign launched on March 30 by Igad member heads of state aimed at establishing medical emergency centres at the ports of Djibouti, Sudan, Mombasa, and Mogadishu to manage the Covid-19 pandemic from points of origin so as to curtail its spread.

“These are the key ports feeding East Africa. The Igad Covid-19 Emergency Fund is for deploying experts at the ports to set up medical teams that will establish standard operating procedures to be followed,” she said.

Being a landlocked country, Uganda does not have a direct link to any port. Neighbouring countries, especially Rwanda, eastern DR Congo and South Sudan use border points at Mirama Hills, Mutukula, Malaba, Busia and Elegu to access their ports.

Cargo trucks to Uganda

Border point No. of trucks (per day)

Busia 700-800

Malaba 1,500

Katuna 700

Mirama Hills 100

Lwakaka 50

Padeya 50

Goli 30

Kyanika 80

Oraba 100

Vurra 400

Bunagana 100

Ruti 100

Mutukula 90-120