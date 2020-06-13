By TAUSI NAKATO

A total of 13 Covid-19 patients have been discharged from Jinja hospital after recovering and testing negative.

Speaking at their send-off on Friday, the Director Jinja Regional Referral hospital, Dr Florence Tugumisirize, said the discharge brings to 17 the number of recoveries out of the 35 patients that have been undergoing treatment at the facility.

“Today (Friday) we have discharged 13 patients but previously, we discharged four and are now remained with 18 patients, including a baby; but the results came indicating negative but the mother is positive,’’ she said.

She, however, added that no health worker at the facility has tested positive of Covid-19.

“Since April when we registered the first Covid-19 case, no health worker has tested positive and we’re making sure that we follow the guidelines and standard operating procedures,’’ she said.

According to Ms Tugumisiriza, they currently face a challenge of inadequate beds to accommodate the increasing number of Covid-19 patients.

“Although we have just received 200 mattresses, the number of beds are not enough yet the number of patients keeps increasing,’’ she said.

Chapati vendors to be tested

Ms Tugumisiriza said allegations that Covid-19 patients have been escaping from the isolation units to buy snacks are yet to be confirmed.

“We have agreed with the district health officials and the village chairperson to take samples from people manning chapatti stalls and quarantine them as a preventive measure because we can’t take such allegations lightly,’’ she said.

Dr Asad Muyinda, the in-charge Covid-19 isolation unit at Jinja hospital, urged the public to obey all guidelines from the Ministry of Health to reduce the increasing number of patients.

Director of Jinja Regional Referral hospital, Ms Florence Tugumisirize addressing the 13 patients before discharging them. PHOTO BY TAUSI NAKATO



The Nursing officer In-charge of Isolation unit, Ms Aisha Nakawunde, urged the discharged patients to become advocates of Covid-19 in their communities through sensitisation.

Mr Taddeo Kikomeko, one of the discharged patients, appealed to security officers to stop 'intimidating' Covid-19 patients while being taken to the hospital.

“After my results turned out to be positive, two Police patrol vehicles were sent to pick me plus two other vehicles as if I was a thief.

"The public fears police and the UPDF; I’m being discharged but I fear going back because the public is likely to reject me given the way we are treated when we are being taken to the hospital,’’ he said.

Mr Yoweri Musimba, another discharged patient, said his employer’s vehicle survived being burnt by angry residents after police picked him from his home after he tested positive.

“We appeal to police to change the way in which they pick us from our homes. When police came for me, they also took all my other family members and the home was left with nobody. The neighbours became violent and wanted to burn my employer’s vehicle,’’ he said.

The patients appreciated the frontline team for their care and hospitality and asked Government to increase their salaries.

In mid-May, health workers, treating suspected Covid-19 patents at Jinja hospital, laid down their tools over the issue of risk allowances.

They claimed they were supposed to receive Shs80, 000 and refreshment allowance of Shs15, 000 per day but they had not received money by that time.

They later resumed work after their issue was sorted out.

The patients are being treated at a former Jinja hospital mental health unit.

Currently, Uganda’s Covid-19 cases stand at 686.