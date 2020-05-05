Covid-19: Madi community donates medical items, food

By SCOVIN ICETA

Madi Cultural and Development Foundation (MACDEF) with support from Madi communities in Uganda and diaspora have mobilised essential medical items worth Shs18 million.

The items are meant to help the locals in the ongoing fight against coronavirus.

They were equally shared and handed over to the district taskforce officials chaired by the resident district commissioners of the three districts of Adjumani, Moyo and Obongi in Madi Sub-region.

Speaking during the handover ceremony at the week, the local leaders applauded the MACDEF membership for showing solidarity during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Mr Henry Akra Ayiasi, the secretary of MACDEF, said: “This disease has no vaccine at the moment. What we can do is to prevent it from spreading in our community and we have responded because the President made an appeal for any individual or companies to support the fight against this pandemic.”

“We procured essential items under the guidance of our district health officers and we delivered to the respective district taskforce,” he added. Dr Franklin Iddi, the Moyo District health officer, said they submitted a budget of Shs4.3 billion to the central government for all operational activities to manage the pandemic, but the district only received Shs165 million. It is in this spirit that they welcome the support of MACDEF.

Mr James Leku, the Adjumani District chairperson, applauded the members of MACDEF for undertaking such an initiative.

“We are excited as Adjumani District taskforce to receive such contributions. It is a clear indication that they stood with the people of the region and this will go a long way in fostering unity,” Mr Leku said.

Mr Victor Bua, a member of the MACDEF delegation, called upon the leaders of the three districts to unite and advocate for development.

“What we need is to come together as a sub-region. Our objectives can only be achieved if Moyo, Adjumani and Obongi districts are working together,” he said.

Mr Peter Taban Data, the Adjumani RDC, said some of the items delivered have already catered for the plans of the district in managing this pandemic.

“In delivering these items, MACDEF has already answered the cries of our people. We want to thank you (MACDEF) so much,” Mr Taban said.

