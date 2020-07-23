By DENIS EDEMA

Three expectant mothers and a truck driver who had earlier tested positive for Covid-19, have been discharged from Jinja Regional Referral Hospital after recovering.

Hospital staff said the four who had been quarantined at an isolation centre over the past two weeks tested negative twice after treatment.

The expectant mothers and the male truck driver plying the Mombasa-Kampala route were discharged on Wednesday after treatment and recovery.

The director Jinja regional referral hospital, Dr Florence Tugumisirize, while sending off the quartet, said: "All were brought to the facility from the Malaba border point and this is the last group of patients in the isolation centre that we are seeing off."

She added that the expectant mothers were handed their antenatal certificates and Mama Kits as recommended by the Ministry of Health.

The patients, however, were restricted from exposing their identities and only allowed to share experiences and how they ended up contracting the pandemic.

Dr Tugumisirize cautioned them to continue observing social distancing, waering face masks and regularly washing their hands, among other preventive measures. She said that since the outbreak of Covid-19, the health facility has received and treated 77 patients, with no fatality.

Uganda’s confirmed cases stand at 1,075 with 958 recoveries, according to the July 22 update by the Ministry of Health.

