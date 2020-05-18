Covid-19 cripples districts revenue

By Monitor Team

Several districts and municipalities are facing difficulties in financing their activities after failing to generate local revenue due to the Covid-19 pandemic, a mini survey by this newspaper has revealed.

Local governments mainly rely on funding from the central government, locally generated revenue and donors.

Local governments mainly generate taxes from markets, licence fees, among other business ventures, many of which were closed in April to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

Mr Willy Kintu Muhanga, the mayor of Fort Portal Municipality, said the town was generating more than Shs200m monthly from local revenue but now collects below Shs100m.

Mr Kintu said Kabudaire market used to generate Shs17 million a month but now they collect Shs7 million in the same period.

“We have been using local revenue to collect garbage from town. This has been greatly affected and we are struggling to implement other activities,” he added.

In Ntoroko, the main source of revenue is cattle and fish markets, but after their closure, the district started losing more than Shs200 million, Mr Ben Muthahinga, the acting district chairperson, said.

“We were supposed to have tendered all markets by now for the fourth quarter but this was not done, and even the third quarter the tax collectors stopped their work. Now we are in a dilemma,” he said.

Mr Mate Raphael Gashom, the Karugutu Town Council chairperson, said their 2019/20 Financial Year budget was more than Shs400 million, which was supported by revenue from local markets.

Mr Gashom said every quarter, they were collecting more than Shs600,000 as local revenue but after the closure of the markets, they have failed to implement some of their activities.

For instance, in the fourth quarter, the town council had planned to use local revenue to buy 70 desks for schools.

They also planned to construct market shelters and fund other activities but they have been halted.

“Local revenue is vital to our town council because we use it to do some social activities such as paying support staff, but due to coronavirus, we are unable to implement such activities,” Mr Gashom said.

New administrative units affected

Mr Nicholas Ogwang, the Omoro District Chief Administrative Officer, said if the lockdown continues, it will delay the growth and development of the newly created administrative unit.

Daily Monitor has learnt that Nwoya, Amuru, Pader, Lamwo, and Agago districts have suspended most of their activities because they do not have finances.

Mr Francis Okello Olwa, the acting Lira District information officer, said the Ministry of Finance stopped releasing money to the district because it has not been remitting local revenue to Bank of Uganda as required.

“The new financial regulations require a district to write to the Ministry of Finance stating the projected amount of local revenue that would be collected in each financial quarter. The money is supposed to be remitted to Bank of Uganda and the ministry of Finance gives the district funds in terms of loans,” he said.

Mr George Basalirwa, the Namutumba District chief finance officer, said despite the fact that construction works were ongoing, many activities had stalled.

Mr Sharif Kabakubya, the Namutumba Town Clerk, said they are finding it difficult to pay workers who are not on government payroll.

“Maintaining council sittings has also become a problem because we do not have money to pay councillors’ allowances,” Mr Kabakubya said.

Mr Peter Isabirye, the Namutumba Sub-county speaker, said activities such as road maintenance have stalled.

“Even essential businesses such as those selling food are not paying revenue,” he said.

Mr David Wollo, the secretary for finance, planning and administration for Maracha Town Council, said: “We are dying because we used to survive on revenue from Maracha Town Council Main market and other local resources which abruptly collapsed.”

Mr Magasha Stansalas, the Koboko Municipality Town Clerk, said they are now depending only on central government revenue for operations.

However, he said most of their planned activities under fourth quarter have been paralysed. The affected activities include garbage collection, paying retained staff, maintaining trucks, fuel and also community engagements.

Mr John Bahengane, the Masaka Municipality town clerk, said they are using the available resources to keep the town clean.

“The sweepers are doing their work well though they complain of their unpaid wages, which are yet to be cleared,” Mr Bahengane said.

“We have also had challenges with the people that are working on designs of roads in the town, but we are following them up to ensure that they deliver the designs though there have been some delays,” he added.

Mr Godfrey Kayemba Afaayo, municipality mayor, said some unscrupulous people were taking advantage of the lockdown to erect illegal structures in Masaka Municipality.

The Lwengo District vice chairperson, Mr Christopher Ssensalire, said the district is missing out on funds from central government which they had planned to use on road works and maintenance.

Road repairs suspended

“Several roads such as Degeya- Bukumbula in Lwengo Rural Sub-county and Mikyunda- Katosi in Kisekka Sub-county will not be worked on following the suspension of those funds,” he said.

Mr Ssensalire said the town councils in Lwengo are struggling to collect garbage amid limited resources.

Mr John Ekudel, the Kalangala District chief finance officer, said the revenue had reduced by 50 per cent and a number of planned activities and services have been put on halt.

Mr Ekudel also said the district normally uses local revenue to pay utilities such as water and power for health facilities and servicing ambulances, which they cannot do now.

Mr Michael Lutalo, the town clerk Buwama Town Council in Mpigi District, said revenue from sources such as sand mining have also been affected.

“Additionally, with the increased water levels on Lake Victoria, our landing sites are no longer functional, which has greatly affected fishing activities. Fees from trading licences cannot also be collected now since most of the businesses are still closed,” he said.

Mr Lutalo said they had projected to generate Shs48 million from trading licences, but only Shs12m had been collected by end of March.

Mubende Municipal Council had projected to generate Shs1b from local revenue this Financial Year, but Mr Innocent Sekiziyivu, the mayor, said they might not meet the target.

“We only managed to collected Shs280m between January and March and currently, the revenue collection has been suspended. This has negatively impacted service delivery,” he said.

Districts get Shs36b

Government has budgeted to spend Shs304.5 billion in combating the Covid-19 pandemic, of which local governments will get Shs36.1b. According to the proposed budget, a copy Daily Monitor has seen, the health sector will take Shs82.6b followed by Security at Shs81.5b. Disaster management support to the vulnerable people takes Shs59.4b.