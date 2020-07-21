Covid-19 has halted dominance of rich countries, says bishop

By RAJAB MUKOMBOZI

Ankole Anglican Diocese Bishop Sheldon Mwesigwa has said the Covid-19 pandemic has shown that globalisation is not the best system, and urged countries and individuals to put up arrangements for their own survival.

Globalisation refers to the integration of markets in the global economy, leading to the increased interconnectedness of national economies.

“The Covid-19 pandemic has failed the experiment of globalisation as evidenced that each country is struggling to survive on its own. There has been a point of world order with some countries trying to come together and rule over the world but Covid-19 has proved this otherwise,” Bishop Mwesigwa said on Sunday.

He was speaking at a function to celebrate 10 years as the Bishop of Ankole Diocese at his home in Ruharo, Mbarara North Division, Mbarara City.

Bishop Mwesigwa said Covid-19 provides a big lesson that even those that are economically powerful have no control over the world.

“These events also teach us that human beings have limitations, and God is always in-charge and control. The failure by the most powerful and economically stable nations in taming the Covid-19 virus is a true manifestation that God remains in charge,” he said.

Appeal to church leaders

Bishop Mwesigwa also appealed to religious leaders to stop depending on the flock for survival but instead start income generating projects.

Advertisement

“To us religious leaders, Covid -19 has been a good lesson that we stop depending on offertories and other contributions from the flock. When religious leaders, who should be the hope and comfort for the people, start begging then what do you expect of the flock. This scenario doesn’t only disgrace the people of God but also hinders the spread of the word of God,” he said.

Bishop Emeritus John Muhanguzi of North Ankole Diocese hailed Bishop Mwesigwa for not only focusing on spiritual nourishment of the Christians but also their social economic transformation.

“The spiritual aspect of Christians will never grow unless they are socially and economically transformed. I thank Bishop Mwesigwa for having realised this,” he said.

Under Bishop Mwesigwa’s guidance, every parish in the diocese has been encouraged to start an income generating project which works as a demonstration for the community members.

The diocese has a department of household income improvement.

The head of laity, Mr Herbert Kamugisha, said the diocese has a savings and credit cooperative organisation, a radio station and a museum.

The diocese bought a building at Shs510 million on Buremba Street. They are building a Shs6 billion mother’s union complex, a Shs9 billion pensioner’s complex and a Shs3.5 billion St Luke Mall.

Bishop Mwesigwa was enthroned on July 18, 2010. He replaced Bishop George Tibwesigwa.

Ankole Diocese is part of the province of Church of Uganda covering the districts of Mbarara, Isingiro , Rwampara, Mbarara and some parts of Ntungamo.

His brief profile

Bishop Sheldon Fred Mwesigwa is the last-born in a family of four. After A-Level, he joined Kakoba Teachers Training College in 1983. From the college, Mwesigwa, 23, was posted to Kibubura Girls’ Secondary School in Ibanda in 1986.

In 1987, Bishop Mwesigwa abandoned teaching to do a Bachelor of Divinity Degree at Uganda Christian University in Mukono. In 1990, he was ordained priest and posted as chaplain to Kibubura Girls’ School in Ibanda. He met his wife-to-be Alice Mwesigwa, who was the Scripture Union leader. The two later wed in 1994.