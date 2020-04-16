By CHARITY AKULLO

A Pentecostal pastor who was allegedly caught on April 12, 2020, drinking beer at his church in Lira Municipality, Lira District in northern Uganda, has been remanded to prison. Pastor Isaiah Gaitano appeared before Grade I Magistrate's Court in Lira on Wednesday and charged with disobeying directives on Covid-19 pandemic before he was remanded to Kwania government prison.

Trouble started when security operatives enforcing coronavirus lockdown found the pastor on Sunday morning going about his business in the house of the Lord. This time, it was business unusual. He was allegedly found playing loud music while taking beer at his Healing Prophecy International Church at Kirombe Village in Adyel Division. The pastor was then arrested and paraded at Lira Central Police Station with a glass he was allegedly using to consume the beer, as an exhibit. He spent four days in police cells before his court appearance on Wednesday.

He denied the charges before Grade I Magistrate Susan Adero who remanded him to prison until May 6, 2020 when he will re-appear in court for further mention of the case.

Pastor Gaitano, however, requested court to allow him apply for bail on grounds that he is the sole bread winner of the family.

“I pray to court to allow me apply for bail because I’m the sole bread winner of the family and since my wife is away in Apac District, there is no one to take care of my children and my two elderly grandparents,” he said.

However, the magistrate said she would consider his pleas during the next court sitting.

