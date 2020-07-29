Covid deaths: Museveni warns over laxity on health guidelines

By MISAIRI THEMBO KAHUNGU & NOBERT ATUKUNDA

President Museveni has warned that the country could register more Covid-19-related deaths should Ugandans continue to ignore the Health ministry and World Health Organisation (WHO) guidelines intended to fight the global pandemic.

Mr Museveni, who has used televised addresses to guide Ugandans on the fight against the deadly virus, said the country still has a lot to do to ensure peoples’ lives are safeguarded from the pandemic.

He was speaking yesterday at the National Resistance Movement (NRM) party headquarters in Kampala after being nominated as the party’s national chairman and also presidential flag bearer for the 2021 General Election.

At the function, the President commented on the two Covid-19 related deaths, saying the victims never reported to the health facilities after developing symptoms relating to the disease, leaving room for fear.

Mr Museveni said the two victims could have been saved had they reported to health facilities early.

Last week, a 34 year-old resident of Namisindwa District in eastern Uganda became the first case of confirmed Covid-19-related death despite not having been diagnosed with the disease prior to her death.

The second victim was an 80-year-old woman, a resident of Kisenyi in Kampala.

“If you wanted to see deaths, now you have seen them. We have been begging you, please don’t die. People wanted to see danger but now you have seen. This is ‘endozo’ (the taste), so if you don’t listen, we are going to do a lot of work,” the President said.

By press time, Uganda had confirmed 1,135 positive cases of Covid-19, with 989 recoveries and two deaths.

Mr Museveni revealed that he got scared on Sunday when he developed a sore throat and a hoarse voice before testing negative.

“Really, I am amazed how some people mix issues of Covid-19 with issues of business, money and jobs when the issue at hand is life. We need to save life,” he said.

Mr Museveni said these two cases of death in private health facilities could not have been difficult to manage because doctors at Mulago National Referral Hospital had successfully treated a Covid-19 patient who had a complication of blood disorder.

10 test positive in Namisindwa

Meanwhile, at least 10 people have tested positive for Covid-19, with 179 contacts quarantined following the death of the 34-year-old Ugandan medical support staff in Namisindwa District.

Dr Henry Mwebesa, the director of general health services at the Health ministry, said 110 contacts of the deceased have been traced in Mbale, Manafwa, Bududa and Namisindwa districts. He said 10 of the contacts have tested positive.

Dr Stephen Masayi, the Namisindwa District health officer, said of the 179 contacts in quarantine, 97 are health workers who worked with the deceased.

“The people who tested positive are at Mbale treatment isolation centre. The district is still managing the contacts and those who have been calling the hospital because they got into contact with the deceased,” Dr Masayi said yesterday.

The Speaker of Parliament, Ms Rebecca Kadaga, yesterday directed the Ministry of Health to dispatch with immediate effect a team of experts to Namisindwa District to assess reports that dogs had exhumed the body of the first confirmed Covid-19 case.

She said the team should ensure the body is properly buried.

“First we were told facemasks were for border districts and Namisindwa is a border district, so who is getting facemasks? We need to ask the Minister of Health to urgently send a team to Namisindwa to ensure this body is properly buried.”

Ms Kadaga’s directive followed a matter of national concern raised by the Namisindwa District Woman MP, Ms Grace Watuwa, who caused murmurs during yesterday’s plenary sitting when she said the act of exhuming the body has left a stench in the area.

Ms Watuwa said the odour coming out of the graveyard has forced a security team deployed to guard the grave to retreat.

“Unfortunately, the intervention we got from the government was burial and the body was poorly buried, the oduor of the decomposing body has sent away security [personnel]. It was buried but poorly done, I think the dogs opened it up,” she said.

Ms Watuwa also said the district quarantine centre is now full with 180 people; most of them contacts of the victim, but struggling without food.