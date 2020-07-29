Covid food scam: OPM officials charged afresh

By JALIRA NAMYALO & EPHRAIM KASOZI

Four top officials in the Office of the Prime Minister (OPM), who are accused of fraudulent procurement of relief food for people affected by the Covid-19-induced lockdown, have been charged afresh before the Anti-Corruption Court.

The officials include Permanent Secretary Christine Guwatudde, Mr Joel Wanjala (Under Secretary and accounting officer), Mr Martin Owor, (commissioner for disaster preparedness and head of Covid-19 taskforce) and Fred Lutimba (assistant commissioner in charge of procurement).

They appeared before the Anti-Corruption Court in Kololo, Kampala, presided over by Grade One Magistrate Sarah Namusobya.

Their case file had been transferred from Buganda Road Court on July 8.

The accused denied the charges of abuse of office, false accounting and corruption.

Earlier, the four persons had also denied charges of collusion to commit fraud in inflating prices for Covid-19 relief food.

State prosecutor James Khaukha told court yesterday that investigations into the case were still ongoing and asked for an adjournment.

Prosecution case

Prosecution states that between March 31 and April 9 this year, at the OPM in Kampala, Ms Guwatudde, Mr Wanjala, Mr Owor and Mr Lutimba colluded to commit fraud during the procurement of relief food for the vulnerable people affected by the Covid-19 by disregarding the procurement procedures.

President Museveni directed the State House Anti-Corruption Court headed by Lt Col Edith Nakalema to investigate the prices just four days into the distribution of the food.

According to prosecution, the emergency procurement of relief items comprising maize flour, beans, sugar, salt and milk was done by OPM and that consideration was given to large scale suppliers because the supplies were big and the delivery period was only 24 hours.

UHRC staff case

Meanwhile, High Court Judge Lawrence Gidudu yesterday also extended the hearing of prosecution evidence in the case where former employees of Uganda Human Rights Commission (UHRC) are accused of stealing Shs100m.

Those accused include the commission’s acting director for regional services Wilfred Muganga Asiimwe, former UHRC secretary Patrick Mabiiho Nyakana, Ms Rebecca Nassuna (regional human rights officer for Jinja), Mr Willy Agirembabazi (regional human rights officer for central region), and Ms Rebecca Agnes Tino (regional human rights officer in charge of Hoima).