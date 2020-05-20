Covid-19: Experts speak on 20% NSSF payout

By ANTHONY WESAKA

Financial experts have warned those pushing for a 20 per cent pay to the National Social Security Fund (NSSF) members to cushion them against the Covid-19 pandemic economic shocks, risk setting a bad precedent.

Mr Martin Nsubuga, the CEO of Uganda Retirements Benefits Regulatory Authority (URBRA), said it is only Austria that has temporarily lent out its social security savings to its members during the Covid-19 lockdown, but the members will be required to pay back.

“No country in the world has paid out its NSSF savings to its members to rescue them during this Covid-19 pandemic lockdown because it’s unrealistic. It’s only Austria...,” Mr Nsubuga said on Monday evening during an online discussion.

Mr Nsubuga instead proposed the creation of a Covid-19 fund to cushion those feeling the pinch in the ongoing lockdown.

The warning by Mr Nsubuga, was supported by Mr Richard Byarugaba, the managing director of the NSSF, who has since said they will need between 2.6 trillion to 3 trillion if they are to pay out the 20 per cent to its members.

The retirement benefits managers were part of panelists discussing whether to pay out the 20 per cent NSSF savings to its members or not.

In his submission, Mr Byarugaba insisted that it is a bad idea to respond to the chorus of calls by the public and politicians and pay out the 20 per cent as this will cause inflation.

He castigated the talk by a former finance minister, whom he did not name and others, claiming that NSSF has no capacity to pay out because there is no money.

“There is no doubt this money can be found and paid out. The reactions by some people, including one of the former ministers whose actions even made President Museveni to transfer the Fund from the Gender ministry to Finance, were unfounded,” Mr Byarugaba said.

“Our statistics also show that about 70 per cent of our contributors are below the age of 30 years, meaning their savings are still low and if there is an enabling law for us to pay them, on average, they’ll be getting between Shs1m to Shs2m,” he added.

He also warned that about 80 per cent of Ugandans do not have any other source of income to turn to when they retire apart from their NSSF savings, a move he said would be unwise to start spending it now.

Other panelists argued that NSSF members should not be looking at the 20 per cent of their savings to rescue them during the Covid-19 lockdown but have the NSSF Act amended to include a wider scope for members to access savings mid-term such as during unemployment and maternity.

“The 20 per cent we are focusing on is wrong. We should aim at increasing coverage and benefits. Gone are the days when our parents had stable jobs and they could be looking towards retirement and get their package, nowadays, our people frequently change jobs and this has left some jobless. We should amend the NSSF Act to cater for those who were rendered unemployed,” Dr Phiona Muhwezi Mpanga, a lecturer at School of Law, Makerere University, said.

Similarly, Ms Grace Mukwaya Lule, the executive director of Platform for Labour Action, said the NSSF Act should be amended to cater for expectant mothers.

“The amendment should be effected to include payment to nursing mothers since some of them have been laid off because of their situation,” Ms Mukwaya said.

The discussion came hours after a concerned citizen, Mr Morrison Rwakakamba, dragged the NSSF and the Attorney General to the Constitutional Court, seeking court to compel the Fund to pay members 20 per cent of their savings during the lockdown.

Argument on the 20 per cent

MP Muhammad Nsereko, MP Kampala Central, who was also one of the panelists, asked Mr Byarugaba to pay to those members who are in need and not to all.

“We are simply saying, members can only access their 20 per cent or even less of their savings if they need it, especially those who have lost their jobs as a result of Covid-19 disruptions. It’s not going to be mandatory,” MP Nsereko submitted.

On inflation. “The other worry of causing inflation can be mitigated by staggering the payment schedule for a period of time like six months and not a lump sum payment. You don’t know how a member will use Shs2m, they might multiply it and turn around businesses that would be employing other people tomorrow,” Mr Nsereko added.