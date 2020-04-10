Covid-19: MP Tayebwa donates to Ik community

The area MP says his community has been neglected by the government.

According to Ubos report of 2018, the Ik people have always been prone to hunger and other natural calamities because of their far-flung location.

By ALEX ESAGALA

Ruhinda North Member of Parliament, Mr Thomas Tayebwa has donated 80 boxes of bar soap to the Ik people in Kaabong District to help them keep hygiene in this coronavirus crisis.

The Ik is a small community of people with approximately 11,000 individuals, living in the mountains of Molungole, Kaabong District in Karamojong region.

While handing over the donation to the community through the area MP Hilary Lokwang, Mr Tayebwa said the donation of 80 boxes of soap comprising 8000 bars are intended to benefit more than 5,000 households.

“It is a matter of giving out what I can because the need is enormous. These can be distributed through the district taskforce. We intend to give at least a bar to each family. This is how we can reach out to the people that we love so much in this very difficult times,” he said.

Mp Lokwang said they were following the presidential directives and would send the items to the district taskforce for proper distribution to all the people in his community.

“This is a blessing to me and the people of Ik. My colleague Tayebwa has really helped us. He has been promising and he has delivered and I wonder why he has chosen me and the Ik people. The people will wash their hands using this soap and by doing so, they can prevent coronavirus,” he said.

“We have been left out by the government and we want to thank people like my colleague MP Tayebwa who has come from the West to help the people from another side of the country,” MP Lokwang said.