Covid-19: NSSF says there is no legal basis for partial payments

By CHRISTINE KASEMIIRE

KAMPALA- The leadership of National Social Security Fund on Tuesday said that there is no legal basis for the Fund to release partial payments to savers to enable them cope with the burden of COVID-19 pandemic, as a sizeable number of Ugandans had requested via social media platforms.

Mr Richard Byarugaba, the Fund’s managing director said in a Tuesday statement that NSSF is a social security scheme, created to provide a safety net for members in case of old age, permanent incapacitation, or for dependents in the event of death of a member and the current pandemic does not meet any of the above criteria.

“We empathise with Fund members in the face of the uncertainties resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic. We understand the sentiments regarding the need for partial payments from the Fund. However the fund has no legal basis upon which to make ad hoc payments as being suggested,” Mr Byarugaba’s statement reads in part.

According to Mr Byarugaba, partial payments, would be discriminatory.

“The Fund has 1.5 million members. If these were given relief from the Fund, the vast majority of the 19 million working population would be left out,” he said.

He said that about 80 percent of the Fund’s assets are invested in government treasury bonds which would require government buying back its bonds in order for NSSF to raise liquidity.

According to him, the move would leave government short of locally mobilised funds for its social and economic interventions which would negatively impact the economy in the long term.

The Fund, he said, is confident that government will intercede with measures aimed at mitigating the economic impact on the economy.

Ms Pheonah Nabasa Wall, the vice president Uganda Law Society echoed NSSF’s concerns noting that while the legal fraternity empathises with Ugandans, the law does not provide for that kind of pull on the fund.

However, she said, it is paramount to ensure that the country does not make hasty decisions that may affect it in the long run.

“We should look at this issue holistically and seek solutions that will have as little negative impact on the economy. These include government putting in place anti-trust policies and controlling commodity pricing and hoarding,” she advised.

Dr Kizza Besigye, an Opposition politician also joined the social media appeal to NSSF to release partial payments of savers funds to withstand the coronavirus storm.

“It is surprising that NSSF has not, as yet, rolled out a programme to pay out a portion of members’ savings to afford them vital support thru the COVID19 crisis. Isn’t this what “Social Security”, a safety net, is about? This is members’ money; it is not charity! They can pay only 10 to 20 per cent of a member’s savings. If there’s any legal impediment for them to do so, Parliament can sit tomorrow and sort it out. This is a world crisis of unprecedented proportions!” Dr Besigye posted on his Facebook page.