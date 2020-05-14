By The Citizen

At least 23 Tanzanian truck drivers were Wednesday blocked at Namanga border by Kenyan authorities after they tested positive for Covid-19, Kenya's Health ministry said.

Apart from the Tanzanians, one Ugandan and Rwandese nationals were also turned back after undergoing the tests at the border post.

Yesterday, two Tanzanian truck drivers were denied entry into the neighbouring country at Isbania border post after they tested positive of the virus.

It is still not clear whether the move meets the World Health Organisation's standard procedures of handling such cases.

This comes on a day when Kenya recorded other 22 more cases of the virus, bringing the total number of cases of those who have tested positive to 737.

While delivering the daily coronavirus briefing, Kenya's Health Ministry's Chief Administrative Secretary, Dr Rashid Aman announced that Kenya had acquired two mobile laboratories that will be used in fight against Covid-19 at major border points.

The health ministry on Wednesday recorded four more coronavirus deaths Dr Aman said as total number of people who have died from the virus reached 4O. He said 22 more patients have recovered, increasing total recoveries to 281.