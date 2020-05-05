Covid-19 team wants all salary workers to donate

By FRANKLIN DRAKU

The national Covid-19 response funds committee has asked ministers, legislators, permanent secretaries, directors, commissioners and a number of government officials to donate part of their salaries to support the ongoing efforts to combat the Covid-19 pandemic.

Also asked to contribute are all other salary earners across the country who wish to support the work of the national Covid-19 taskforce.

Mr Emmanuel Katongole, the chairperson of the national response fund, while addressing a press conference on Sunday, said since the response fund team was announced, there has been an overwhelming response from the public.

The committee has already collected Shs7b in cash, Shs4b in pledges, 50 vehicles valued at Shs5b, food stuff, medical equipment and others valued at Shs5b, bringing the total donations to Shs21b.

“This appeal goes out to all salary earners, civil servants and employed citizens including; ministers, Members of Parliament,permanent secretaries, directors, commissioners, undersecretaries, all senior civil servants in all local government structures,” Mr Katongole said.

He said while all the members of the response funds team have each contributed Shs1 million, the plan is to raise as much as they can.

“The Covid-19 fund goal is to raise Shs170b to be utilised by the Ministry of Health, test kits, personal protective equipment and other needs of the Ministry of Health and the government of Uganda. Thefund will also raise 10 motor vehicles for each district of Uganda to enable our health workers to quickly respond to any emergency,” he said.

Mr Katongole said all the donations are handed over to the national taskforce for onward distribution to the target groups.

“The committee is committed to allocating and disbursing the resources collected as prioritised by the needs at the Ministry of Health and by the government of Uganda,” he said.

Targeted fundraising

Mr Katongole also said the response fund team is already compiling the list of all private companies which they will use fortargeted fundraising drive.

Asked how long it will take them to raise the Shs170b and 1,350 vehicles for the districts, Katongole said: “If we knew when this disease would end, then we would know the time frame but no one is sure. Our hope is that we can raise these funds and resources in the next three months.”

Ms Dorothy Kisaka, the funds administrator, said all the funds received are directly banked while the food donations and other materials are taken to the stores in Nakawa.

“We have a dollar account, we have shillings account and we encourage people to take their money to the bank and bring us the bank payment slips. If you are not able to do that, we receive cheques and cash and we issue you receipts,” she said.

Ms Francis Kamulegeya, the finance and accountability sub-committee chairperson in the response fund team, said they will be very strict on the issue of how the funds are being spent.

Mr Kamulegeya said the response team does not directly handle the money once it is banked, but the funds are automatically transferred to the Treasury at Bank of Uganda.

“Donations that come in form of cash go to a collections account at Stanbic Bank. That account is government of Uganda account. We cannot withdraw money from that account and the money is transferred to treasury account at Bank of Uganda. Our role is to ensure that all the money that has been donated to the government is received and to ensure that the money is spent in accordance with the priorities of Ministry of Health,” he said.

THE DONATIONS

