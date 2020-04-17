Dr Mugume said the prepayment of arrears as a condition for restructuring a credit facility is suspended for 12 months with effect from April 01, 2020.

By MARTIN LUTHER OKETCH

The Bank of Uganda (BoU) has clarified that the credit relief measures it introduced to Commercial Banks, Credit Institutions and the Microfinance Deposit-taking institution, does not eliminate the debtor’s obligation to repay borrowed funds.

BoU in its Monetary Policy Statement of April 06, 2020, made reference to credit relief measures to mitigate the adverse effects of the Covid-19 pandemic, ensuring financial sector stability, and facilitating the financial intermediation process.

“The credit relief measures contained herein, do not eliminate the debtor’s obligation to repay borrowed funds. Furthermore, these credit reliefs are to be extended to borrowers of Commercial Banks, Credit Institutions, and Microfinance Deposit-Taking Institutions (MDIs) supervised and licensed by BoU,” the statement signed by Dr Adam Mugume, the executive director of research at BoU, reads.

Dr Mugume spelt out the allowable credit relief measures and terms including; repayment holidays for a maximum of 12 months, loan tenor extensions, and any other forms of debt restructuring covered in existing regulations. These credit reliefs shall only be granted within the 12 month period with effect from April 01, 2020.

The other guidelines are; consumer protection remains paramount, and any credit relief(s) offered must be in the best interest of customers, and with full disclosure. The decision to offer a credit relief to a customer or decline a request for a credit relief from a customer is the responsibility of the Supervised Financial Institution (SFI).

Borrowers are encouraged to request, and SFIs may offer credit relief. In either case, the borrower must consent to any credit relief granted, the credit status at the time of granting a repayment holiday shall remain unchanged for the duration of the said repayment holiday.

Dr Mugume said the prepayment of arrears as a condition for restructuring a credit facility is suspended for 12 months with effect from April 01, 2020.

“BoU assures the public of its commitment to safeguard financial sector stability. The application of these credit relief measures shall be monitored, and BoU stands ready to issue additional measures as risks from the COVID-19 pandemic evolve,” the statement further reads.